Prime Day is upon us! In what is quickly becoming known as the “Black Friday of the Summer,” Amazon’s Prime Day is so huge that it causes a ripple effect across the entire retail space. Best Buy, Target, Walmart, eBay — each is going to try to rip your attention away from Amazon. Hey, if it means we get to save some money on expensive electronics and appliances, call us Penelope, Amazon can be Odysseus and the big retailers can get to courting (I’ve waited so long to be able to make this reference).

This year’s Prime Day sales will be the longest they’ve ever been, beginning at Midnight PST on July 15th and running for exactly 48 hours, ending at Midnight PST July 17th. The exclusive sales are only open to Amazon Prime members, so if you aren’t a member you should definitely take advantage of the 30-day free trial. If you’re a student that 30-day trial can be as long as six months! Amazon Prime members enjoy free two-day shipping, as well as access to a whole host of movies, original series, and Kindle benefits.

Because Prime Day relies on what they call Lightning Deals — which are promotions on specific items that last for a brief window of time — gathering together all the best deals is a little challenging. So we’re going to show you the best of Amazon’s current sales, as well as give you some tips and tricks that’ll help you win Prime Day and save money.

PART I — Tips For Prime Day Shopping

Ask Alexa

We kid you not if you want to be clued into the best deals say the following to an Alexa-enabled device: “Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?” Admittedly, this seems like an annoying way to learn about savings but that doesn’t mean we’re willing to risk not asking Alexa. Amazon is determined to make Alexa a thing, so it’s time you stop fearing the machine and just embrace it.

Early access deals will start popping up for Prime members on July 14th 12 pm PST, so that’s when you’ll want to begin asking Alexa what’s up.

Don’t Forget About Whole Foods Market, Amazon Books and The Treasure Truck.

The Prime Day deals don’t just apply to Amazon’s online marketplace, Whole Foods, Amazon Books, the Amazon’s mobile Treasure Truck will all be hosting their own special sales. Currently, Prime members who spend $10 at a Whole Foods in-store or on Prime Now will receive $10 in Amazon credit to use on Prime Day. That’s free money for grocery shopping, get on that!

Amazon Books shoppers will receive a $10 Amazon gift card when they purchase over $50 in-store. We’re not sure what kind of savings await at the Treasure Truck, but visiting one is an experience in itself. Track the Treasure Truck here to find the one nearest you.

Cross Reference With CamelCamelCamel

CamelCameCamel is a free Amazon price checker which will help you track a product’s retail price history and alert you when prices drop. This is an incredibly useful resource when you’re navigating a sale this large — it’s all too easy to get swept up in the excitement and impulse buy; to avoid that, just cross-reference with the old triple camel and you’ll instantly know if what you’re getting is actually a deal.

Know The Different Deals And Download The Amazon App

Amazon breaks up many of the Prime Day sales into special deal categories. If you want to save the most money, it’s important that you know the specifics of each deal-tier. Which is why you need to download the Amazon App. The Amazon App will give you a sneak peek on the best upcoming Lightning Deals, which as we mentioned before, are the day’s best bargains. It will also give you the option to add a deal to your watch list so that you’re alerted as soon as the sale begins. This is handy if you don’t want to or are unable to spend Prime Day in front of your computer like a sale-crazed lunatic with your trigger-finger hovering over the buy button.

Prime Day’s other deal-tiers include the Spotlight Deals, which boast the biggest inventory and are the least likely to sell out, and the Gold Box Deals which last for 24 hours before being swapped out with a new batch. If you’re eyeing a Gold Box Deal, scoop it up before it’s too late because it won’t be on sale forever (or even for all of the Prime Day sale).

If All Else Fails, Join A Waitlist

If a product you want is sold out, simply join the waitlist and you’ll be added to a virtual queue and be alerted once the product is back in stock. People will constantly be putting items in their cart they have no intention of buying, luckily Amazon will remove items from your cart if you haven’t confirmed the purchase within 15 minutes.