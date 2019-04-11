Arby

There are all sorts of wonderful travel deals, resorts, and vacation packages out there to help you plan your next big trip. But tomorrow, if you’re looking for an absolutely insane and beautiful weekend adventure, look no further than fast food chain, Arby’s. Yes, we heard ourselves say that sentence, and yes, we stand by it.

In promotion of their three new King’s Hawaiian sandwiches, Arby’s wants to send a few lucky people to Honolulu for a day trip for the pretty reasonable price of $6. We didn’t forget a few zeros there. Six bucks and you could be sunning yourself on the beach in Hawaii. And, okay, it’s not exactly a weekend so much as it is a single wild day of planes, islands, and big meaty sandwiches, but still, we’d argue that’s about as insane as any part of a weekend we can think of. Including Coachella.

The promotion is open to all legal residents of the 50 US states, including D.C., and will consist of two separate offer periods with the first one beginning tomorrow at 12 pm ET, and the second following on April 15th. From the fine print, it appears that only five tickets will be available per offer period (10 total), so you’re going to want to be all over this contest like an Uproxx writer all over a ham sandwich! We love ham, okay?