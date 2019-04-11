UPROXX / Unsplash

Gird your loins and pull out your cut-off jean shorts (unless you’re a never nude and they’ve never left your body): Coachella is finally upon us. The famed music festival kicks off this weekend, with acts like Billie Eilish, Maggie Rogers, and Ariana Grande, and if you’re one of the lucky attendees, you’re probably stoked to make the journey out to the southern California desert.

But in between the delicious food and raucous parties, you might find yourself overwhelmed or just in need of a breather. After all, roughly 250,000 people attended the festival in 2017, and that number is expected to increase this year. So if you do find yourself freaking out a bit, wondering if you even remember the sound of silence, may we recommend escaping into nature for a few hours? After all, thanks to the festival’s proximity to the likes of the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto mountains and, of course, Joshua Tree National Park, you’ll have access to boulders bigger than cars, sweeping views of the martian desert, and some of the most unique trees in the world.

So why not take a break from all the music and flower crowns and dig into the best hikes near Coachella? After all, you’re going to be in one of the most beautiful places on earth. Go on, you’ve been partying so hard, you deserve it.

Note: Want to pick your hike based on how “Super-bloomy” it is? Check out our guide to the peak days in the best desert spots here.

Coachella Valley

This is the proverbial “begin at the beginning”—the valley in which you’ll already be hanging out, and home to, by far, the most accessible hikes if your ground zero is Empire Polo Grounds.

Coachella Valley Preserve, 0.34 to 7.26 miles

Situated 16 miles to the northwest of the festival grounds, Coachella Valley Preserve is the perfect quick getaway from the madness. A 20,000 acre preserve that, thanks to its location on top of the San Andreas Fault, is home to multiple palm oasis and several species unique to the valley, you can do a quick walk around or spend a day trekking through the protected lands. Walk among boulders and small pools of water, and try to remember that you’re still on planet earth. We dare you.