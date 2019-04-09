Getty Image

Travel isn’t always expensive. In fact, if you play your cards right, you could end up on a trip of a lifetime for free. We found one of the coolest (and easiest to enter) contests we’ve seen in awhile. The result could be winning an all-expense-paid dream vacay to a mysterious location — and it’s probably not a trick where you end up on island where they hunt the deadliest game….man. We’re pretty sure about that.

And beyond free trips, we found other awesome travel deals — like dope all-inclusives for 50 percent off and great cheap flights to spots all over the world.

Below, we’ve compiled some of the best deals right now. These are the cheapest flights, best hotel rates, and steepest travel package discounts out there today.

Check out The 2019 Uproxx Travel Hot List

TOP THREE DEALS OF THE WEEK:

WIN AN ALL-EXPENSE PAID MYSTERY TRIP SOMEWHERE IN THE WORLD WITH TOPDECK TRAVEL

Topdeck.travel

This is the big one. Topdeck is offering a trip-of-a-lifetime to one lucky contest winner. It goes like this: interested travelers will have until May 31st to send Topdeck their most “spontaneous travel story” via Facebook Messenger. Basically, you simply need to messenger the story and you’re entered. It’s really that easy.

Winners will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to a mystery location somewhere Topdeck runs a tour, which is pretty much anywhere in the world. You’ll need to travel between June and December this year.

Enter By Using Facebook Messenger

ROUNDTRIP FLIGHTS FROM EUROPE TO SOUTHEAST ASIA AND AUSTRALIA FOR $260

Flyscoot.com

Okay, this is a European-focused deal, but it’s just too good to pass up. If you’re in Europe already (Athens or Berlin specifically), you can snag a roundtrip flight to cities in Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, and Australia for anywhere from $260 to $400. Again, that’s roundtrip.

Head over to FlyScoot and use the code “NEED2FLY” when you search for flights. The deal is running on flights from May 2019 to February 2020 with blackout dates throughout summer and Christmas/New Years.

Book A Flight Here