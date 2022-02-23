We know all about whiskey barrel-aged stouts, porters, and even brown ales. Brands like Founders, Goose Island, Great Divide, and Firestone Walker have made sure of that. But what do you know about the exact opposite technique? As in, beer barrel finished whiskeys. Few people realize it, but all whiskey technically starts off as un-hopped beer. In addition, many whiskeys are made with beer yeasts in the fermentation process. So it should really be no surprise that more and more distillers are going back to beer for that final touch for their whiskeys in the form of beer barrel-aging/finishing. There are tons of options when it comes to beer barrel-aged whiskey, especially when you look beyond the borders of the American whiskey scene. For today’s blind taste test, our lineup today includes: Jameson Caskmates Stout Edition

New Holland Beer Barrel Bourbon

Glenfiddich IPA Cask Finish

Sagamore Spirit Rye Ale Cask Finish

Rogue Rolling Thunder Stout Whiskey

Elijah Craig Beer Barrel Finish

Westward Single Malt Stout Cask

Whistlepig Roadstock Rye Here we go! Part 1: The Taste

Taste 1 Tasting Notes: Nutty aromas, sweet grains, dried fruits, and a hint of vanilla are prevalent on the nose. Sipping it revealed hints of dark chocolate, sweet toffee, more vanilla, candied pecans, and a slight malty bitterness. The finish was warming and dry. The only letdown was the slightly bitter flavor that I can only attribute to whatever beer the brand used. Taste 2 Tasting Notes: On the nose, I found heavy notes of dark chocolate, toffee, toasted vanilla beans, and slight cinnamon spice. Tasting it revealed hints of oaky wood, slight baking spices, creamy butterscotch, cocoa powder, and chocolate fudge. The finish was medium in length, filled with warming heat and a nice mix of black pepper and sweet milk chocolate. Taste 3 Tasting Notes: An herbal nose with hints of clover honey, caramel, and peppery rye greeted me before my first sip. It delved into notes of cinnamon sugar, candied orange peels, cracked black pepper, vanilla, and a gentle, nutty sweetness that carried through to the warming, dry finish. Taste 4 Tasting Notes: The nose is a bit bland with some vanilla, caramel, and a slightly malty flavor. The palate, while not unpalatable, is very sweet with more vanilla beans, toffee, butterscotch, and some oak. The finish is warming and adds to the sweetness. Honestly, this tastes more like a dessert spirit than a bourbon. Taste 5 Tasting Notes: This whiskey has a remarkably fruity nose with caramel apples, sweet vanilla, and slight wintry spices. The palate is filled with flavors like creamy vanilla, toasted marshmallows, rich chocolate, and gentle oaky wood. The last sip is filled with warmth and dark chocolate sweetness. It’s not overly complex, but solid. Taste 6 Tasting Notes: This whiskey is very oak-forward on the nose. This pairs well with the other aromas of bitter chocolate, candied orange peels, and cinnamon sugar. On the palate, I found notes of sweet treacle, cocoa powder, raisins, vanilla beans, and slight wintry spices. The end is short, warming, and a nice mix of sweetness and spice. Taste 7 Tasting Notes: My nose was first met with aromas of ripe fruit, dried raisins, vanilla cream, and cracked black pepper. The palate is equally fruity with notes of fresh berries and fruit esters that pair well with hints of dried cherries, butterscotch, vanilla beans, and more slightly spicy pepper at the finish. Taste 8 Tasting Notes: Caramel apples, vanilla beans, a slight herbal quality, and slight spice highlight this expression’s nose. The palate is swirling with a slightly floral flavor paired with candied orange peels, butterscotch, toasted vanilla beans, oak, and winter spices. It ends with a crescendo of caramel and herbal spice. Part 2: The Ranking