The Best American-Made Whiskeys For A Rough And Tumble Winter

We write about bourbon so often that it’s easy to forget about the other great whiskey styles coming out of the United States. Rye has seen a bit of a resurgence in recent years and there’s always love for Tennessee whiskey. Hell, in the last decade alone, places like Texas, Chicago, Oregon, and Utah have all become whiskey hotbeds. New entrants to the scene include Evansville, Illinois’ FEW Distillery and Chicago’s Koval. Yotam Bloom, beverage manager at Refinery Rooftop in New York City, prefers the latter’s single barrel rye whiskey for winter sipping. “One of my absolute favorites is Koval Single Barrel Rye,” he notes. “Rather than the kick you get with some rye whiskies, Koval Rye has a subtle, and refreshing taste. With a light spice finish, this charred oak barrel whiskey is pure rye.” We asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to American whiskeys and they definitely didn’t disappoint. Their choices came from all over the country and, yes, they definitely included some bourbons.