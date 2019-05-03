The Best Bottles Of Anejo Tequila For Under $100 For Cinco De Mayo

Getty Image

Scoring a superb bottle of tequila is always worth the effort. Great tequilas are so deeply enjoyable that a little running around can be easily shrugged off. Especially if the bottle in question is an añejo.

If you’re ready for a smooth sipper, añejo is the absolute mountaintop of great tequila. To be designated as “añejo,” the blue agave distillate has to spend at least 12 months in a barrel. If it spends over four years in barrels, it becomes “extra añejo,” which is a whole other kettle of fish and a big jump up in price point. With Cinco de Mayo approaching, we’ll leave the extras for another day and focus on the añejos.

A great bottle of añejo tequila has a depth and complexity equal to anything you’ll find in whiskey or brandy aged into the double digits. The warm semi-arid/semi-humid climate of the Jalisco Highlands accelerates the aging process. Two to four years in a barn in Los Altos de Jalisco can equal eight to ten years in a Tennessee Valley barn.

In short, this is the good stuff, folks. Bring one of these bottles to your Cinco party and everyone will be stoked on you.

Gran Centenario Añejo Tequila

We’re going to be honest: it’s shocking how good this tequila is at this price point. There are reposados that cost twice as much with less complexity. A big reason Gran Centenario Añejo stands out is its unique aging process. The spirit is aged for six months in French Limousin oak barrels — barrels usually used for aging Cognac — and then again in American oak. That makes this a special bottle to have on your shelf.

Tasting Notes: Spice is the first thing you notice here. White pepper, cinnamon, clove, and smooth oak shine through. Then a sweetness kicks in that leans to the buttery side of caramel. Underneath all of that is an earthy tone that’s bolstered by a bright burst of roasted agave nectar and citrus. Finally, there’s a hint of salt in there, adding to the complexity.

Buy a bottle here for $32.99