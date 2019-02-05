Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite ‘Grocery Store’ Beers

Pexels/Uproxx

The rise of craft brewing has led to a seemingly never-ending onslaught of new, limited-edition, hard-to-find beers. Beer fans flock to beer destinations like Other Half in Brooklyn (and now Western New York) and Russian River in Northern California to wait in line for hours to grab the newest, hottest beer offering of the day.

This saturation of expensive, sought after beers gives rise to a few questions: Is the beer worth the hype? The lines? The crosstown treks?

Some of those left scratching their heads over these issues are bartenders. So we asked them to tell us their favorite beers that can be purchased anywhere. There’s no waiting in line for these brews. Not unless there’s a rush on your local grocery store or corner bodega.

House Beer

Jason Rodriguez, beverage director at HALL in New York City

“Currently I am on a House Beer kick. It is a premium lager that has been exploding on to the New York scene right now and I have to say, it’s pretty damn good. From a light easy drinking beer this one packs a ton of great flavor — mildly sweet but with a creamy ale meets light bitterness combo that makes it the perfect beer to drink year-round.”