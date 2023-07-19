The Best Beers To Drink Outdoors, According To Craft Beer Experts

Summer is when we strive to spend as much time outside as possible. Whether it’s on a boat, at a brewery, playing cornhole, or simply sitting in a lawn chair with our feet in a plastic kiddie pool — outdoors is the vibe of the season. And since the summer can be downright blisteringly hot in some parts of the country, a crisp, cold beer is the perfect accompanyment. But not just any beer will do. Hot summer days call for lagers, pale ales, IPAs, wheat beers, and lighter, more crushable brews. To find some of the best seasonally appropriate beers, we went to the experts for help. We tasked brewers and beer professionals with telling us the best beers to drink outside during the summer months. Keep scrolling to see all of their picks, grab a sixer, and quench your thirst. Utepils Ewald The Golden Dashawn Agbonze, head brewer at Mastry’s Brewing Co. in St. Pete Beach, Florida ABV: 5.2% Average Price: $10 for a four-pack The Beer: Ewald The Golden from Utepils Brewing. Classic Bavarian-style hefeweizen. There is something about being hot outside and drinking hefeweizen. Tasting Notes: Expectable banana and clove with a head that is persistent. Despite the full flavor present in the beer, it is light and sessionable.

Lagunitas A Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’ Latiesha Cook, CEO, co-founder, and president of Beer Kulture in Saint Petersburg, Florida ABV: 7.5% Average Price: $12 for a six-pack The Beer: A Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’, Lagunitas Brewing. When I want to be punched in the face with copious amounts of hoppy flavor, I want a lil’ sumpin’ sumpin’! Get it? A Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’ by Lagunitas is unique to the classic American pale ale. Tasting Notes: The mouthfeel is very smooth to match the tropical and fruity profile of the ale. Such a great beer to kick back and chill to. Allagash White Suzanne Schalow, CEO of Craft Beer Cellar in Waterbury, Vermont ABV: 5.2% Average Price: $11 for a four-pack The Beer: Allagash White from Allagash Brewing. Allagash White is perfect every day but always feels a little more refreshing on my palate during the summer months. Unquestionably, an award-winning interpretation of the Belgian-style wheat beer, brewed with oats, and malted and raw wheat, for that classic hazy appearance. Tasting Notes: Spiced with a secret blend of coriander, Curaçao orange peel, and brewer’s magic, I always like to think. This beer pays homage to the beers created in the countryside of Belgium by an amazing team of people that are some of the best in our industry. I am both inspired and humbled by their work, every day, which surely keeps Allagash White front of my mind. Sudwerk The People’s Pilsner Kevin McGee, president of Anderson Valley Brewing Co. in Boonville, California ABV: 5.3% Average Price: $11 for a six-pack The Beer: Sudwerk – The People’s Pilsner. Craft lagers have been energetically springing up these past we years, but really good ones can sometimes be hard to find. Always a solid choice, the lager-savants at Sudwerk repeatedly hit it out of the park with their People’s Pils. I think they may have stopped counting medals by this point. Tasting Notes: It’s a classic, summery lager. It’s super clean, snappy and everything a Pilsner should be, this has been a summer go-to for years. Boneyard Crooked Pilsner James Bruner, certified Cicerone© and brewing supervisor at Irwindale Brew Yard in Irwindale, California ABV: 5% Average Price: $12 for a six-pack The Beer: Having just floated the river in Bend, Oregon, with this beer, I can confidently say the best beer to drink outside in the summer is Crooked Pilsner from Boneyard Beer. Tasting Notes: The crisp hoppiness and clean finish hit perfectly while floating down the Deschutes, and I could see it pairing well with any number of outdoor activities. It’s easy to drink and refreshing while still being flavorful and well crafted, perfect for summer months.