The Best Beers To Drink Outdoors, According To Craft Beer Experts

Summer is when we strive to spend as much time outside as possible. Whether it’s on a boat, at a brewery, playing cornhole, or simply sitting in a lawn chair with our feet in a plastic kiddie pool — outdoors is the vibe of the season. And since the summer can be downright blisteringly hot in some parts of the country, a crisp, cold beer is the perfect accompanyment.
But not just any beer will do. Hot summer days call for lagers, pale ales, IPAs, wheat beers, and lighter, more crushable brews.
To find some of the best seasonally appropriate beers, we went to the experts for help. We tasked brewers and beer professionals with telling us the best beers to drink outside during the summer months. Keep scrolling to see all of their picks, grab a sixer, and quench your thirst.
Utepils Ewald The Golden
Dashawn Agbonze, head brewer at Mastry’s Brewing Co. in St. Pete Beach, Florida
ABV: 5.2%
Average Price: $10 for a four-pack
The Beer:
Ewald The Golden from Utepils Brewing. Classic Bavarian-style hefeweizen. There is something about being hot outside and drinking hefeweizen.
Tasting Notes:
Expectable banana and clove with a head that is persistent. Despite the full flavor present in the beer, it is light and sessionable.
Lagunitas A Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’
Latiesha Cook, CEO, co-founder, and president of Beer Kulture in Saint Petersburg, Florida
ABV: 7.5%
Average Price: $12 for a six-pack
The Beer:
A Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’, Lagunitas Brewing. When I want to be punched in the face with copious amounts of hoppy flavor, I want a lil’ sumpin’ sumpin’! Get it? A Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’ by Lagunitas is unique to the classic American pale ale.
Tasting Notes:
The mouthfeel is very smooth to match the tropical and fruity profile of the ale. Such a great beer to kick back and chill to.
Allagash White
Suzanne Schalow, CEO of Craft Beer Cellar in Waterbury, Vermont
ABV: 5.2%
Average Price: $11 for a four-pack
The Beer:
Allagash White from Allagash Brewing. Allagash White is perfect every day but always feels a little more refreshing on my palate during the summer months. Unquestionably, an award-winning interpretation of the Belgian-style wheat beer, brewed with oats, and malted and raw wheat, for that classic hazy appearance.
Tasting Notes:
Spiced with a secret blend of coriander, Curaçao orange peel, and brewer’s magic, I always like to think. This beer pays homage to the beers created in the countryside of Belgium by an amazing team of people that are some of the best in our industry. I am both inspired and humbled by their work, every day, which surely keeps Allagash White front of my mind.
Sudwerk The People’s Pilsner
Kevin McGee, president of Anderson Valley Brewing Co. in Boonville, California
ABV: 5.3%
Average Price: $11 for a six-pack
The Beer:
Sudwerk – The People’s Pilsner. Craft lagers have been energetically springing up these past we years, but really good ones can sometimes be hard to find. Always a solid choice, the lager-savants at Sudwerk repeatedly hit it out of the park with their People’s Pils. I think they may have stopped counting medals by this point.
Tasting Notes:
It’s a classic, summery lager. It’s super clean, snappy and everything a Pilsner should be, this has been a summer go-to for years.
Boneyard Crooked Pilsner
James Bruner, certified Cicerone© and brewing supervisor at Irwindale Brew Yard in Irwindale, California
ABV: 5%
Average Price: $12 for a six-pack
The Beer:
Having just floated the river in Bend, Oregon, with this beer, I can confidently say the best beer to drink outside in the summer is Crooked Pilsner from Boneyard Beer.
Tasting Notes:
The crisp hoppiness and clean finish hit perfectly while floating down the Deschutes, and I could see it pairing well with any number of outdoor activities. It’s easy to drink and refreshing while still being flavorful and well crafted, perfect for summer months.
Jack’s Abby Post Shift Pilsner
Joe Mashburn, head brewer of Night Shift Brewing in Boston
ABV: 4.7%
Average Price: $11 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans
The Beer:
My favorite outside beer is an easy choice, The best beer to drink outside in the summer is Post Shift Pilsner by Jack’s Abby. It’s just a great, easy-drinking, crisp and refreshing beer.
Tasting Notes:
Cracker-like malts, lemon peels, light fruit, honey, and a crisp, gently bitter, floral finish make this a great summer outdoor beer.
Miller High Life
Neil Willcoxson, head brewer at 8 Bit Brewing Company in Murrieta, California
ABV: 4.2%
Average Price: $8 for a six-pack
The Beer:
Miller High Life, arguably one of the best macro beers out there, is one of the most easy-drinking beers; you can drink High Life all day long. It’s a great outdoor beer for sure.
Tasting Notes:
It is super light and crisp while still providing harmony between malt and hops. It’s the classic no-frills, summery beer for any outdoor activity.
New Terrain Pillow Drops Pilsner
Matthew Miller, co-founder and head brewer of Sunroom Brewing in Englewood, Colorado
ABV: 5.9%
Average Price: $14 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans
The Beer:
New Terrain’s Pillow Drops Pilsner is just incredible in my book. It is incredibly flavorful, yet still light; and for long patio days or cookouts it is incredible.
Tasting Notes:
Classic biscuit malts, floral hops, light citrus zest, and a pleasantly bitter, hoppy finish make this an ideal outdoor sipper.
Station 26 New Zealand Pale Ale
Jan Chodkowski, head brewer and co-owner at Our Mutual Friend Brewing Company in Denver
ABV: 5.7%
Average Price: $12 for a six-pack
The Beer:
Something hoppy and light like Station 26 Brewing’s New Zealand Pale Ale. It gets its unique, hoppy, floral flavor (and name) from the liberal use of New Zealand-grown hops.
Tasting Notes:
It has perfect juicy and tropical hop aromas and flavors to enjoy outside while enjoying whatever you’re doing outside.
Moonlight Reality Czeck Pils
Bryan Donaldson, brewing innovation manager at Lagunitas Brewing Company in Petaluma, California
ABV: 4.9%
Average Price: $17 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans
The Beer:
Now that it comes in cans, Reality Czeck Pils from Moonlight Brewing Company tops my list. I can take it to any outdoor location and not have to worry about glass, but on top of that, it is terribly refreshing.
Tasting Notes:
Light notes of freshly baked bread, layered with floral hops, it goes down easy and at 4.9% ABV, won’t weigh you down too fast.
Monk’s Cafe Flemish Sour Ale
George Hummel, grain master of My Local Brew Works in Philadelphia
ABV: 5.5%
Average Price: $16 for a four-pack
The Beer:
Monk’s Cafe Flemish Sour Ale is brewed in Belgium by Van Steenberge for the venerated Philly taproom. A sour red ale may not pop into your mind as a summer go-to, but ignore your impulse and dive in.
Tasting Notes:
It’s quenching with a sweet/sour profile with a slight mustiness. It is a perfect foil for summertime food. The ABV isn’t too high, so drinking it in the summer heat won’t wilt you.
Montucky Cold Snacks
Garth, certified Cicerone and owner of Garth’s Brew Bar in Madison, Wisconsin
ABV: 4.1%
Average Price: $8 for a six-pack
The Beer:
Montucky Cold Snacks. If you’re outside and in the sun, you want something that has a hint of sweet corn flavor but is easy enough to drink so the sun doesn’t skunk it.
Tasting Notes:
Sweet corn, honey, citrus, bready malts, and floral hops, this simple, no-frills beer is the perfect addition to a summer day spent outside.