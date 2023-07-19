Jack's Abby/Allagash/Utepils/New Terrain/istock/Uproxx
Jack's Abby/Allagash/Utepils/New Terrain/istock/Uproxx
Life

The Best Beers To Drink Outdoors, According To Craft Beer Experts

by: Uproxx authors

Summer is when we strive to spend as much time outside as possible. Whether it’s on a boat, at a brewery, playing cornhole, or simply sitting in a lawn chair with our feet in a plastic kiddie pool — outdoors is the vibe of the season. And since the summer can be downright blisteringly hot in some parts of the country, a crisp, cold beer is the perfect accompanyment.

But not just any beer will do. Hot summer days call for lagers, pale ales, IPAs, wheat beers, and lighter, more crushable brews.

To find some of the best seasonally appropriate beers, we went to the experts for help. We tasked brewers and beer professionals with telling us the best beers to drink outside during the summer months. Keep scrolling to see all of their picks, grab a sixer, and quench your thirst.

Utepils Ewald The Golden

Utepils Ewald The Golden
Utepils

Dashawn Agbonze, head brewer at Mastry’s Brewing Co. in St. Pete Beach, Florida

ABV: 5.2%

Average Price: $10 for a four-pack

The Beer:

Ewald The Golden from Utepils Brewing. Classic Bavarian-style hefeweizen. There is something about being hot outside and drinking hefeweizen.

Tasting Notes:

Expectable banana and clove with a head that is persistent. Despite the full flavor present in the beer, it is light and sessionable.

Lagunitas A Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’

Lagunitas A Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’
Lagunitas

Latiesha Cook, CEO, co-founder, and president of Beer Kulture in Saint Petersburg, Florida

ABV: 7.5%

Average Price: $12 for a six-pack

The Beer:

A Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’, Lagunitas Brewing. When I want to be punched in the face with copious amounts of hoppy flavor, I want a lil’ sumpin’ sumpin’! Get it? A Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’ by Lagunitas is unique to the classic American pale ale.

Tasting Notes:

The mouthfeel is very smooth to match the tropical and fruity profile of the ale. Such a great beer to kick back and chill to.

Allagash White

Allagash White
Allagash

Suzanne Schalow, CEO of Craft Beer Cellar in Waterbury, Vermont

ABV: 5.2%

Average Price: $11 for a four-pack

The Beer:

Allagash White from Allagash Brewing. Allagash White is perfect every day but always feels a little more refreshing on my palate during the summer months. Unquestionably, an award-winning interpretation of the Belgian-style wheat beer, brewed with oats, and malted and raw wheat, for that classic hazy appearance.

Tasting Notes:

Spiced with a secret blend of coriander, Curaçao orange peel, and brewer’s magic, I always like to think. This beer pays homage to the beers created in the countryside of Belgium by an amazing team of people that are some of the best in our industry. I am both inspired and humbled by their work, every day, which surely keeps Allagash White front of my mind.

Sudwerk The People’s Pilsner

Sudwerk The People’s Pilsner
Sudwerk

Kevin McGee, president of Anderson Valley Brewing Co. in Boonville, California

ABV: 5.3%

Average Price: $11 for a six-pack

The Beer:

Sudwerk – The People’s Pilsner. Craft lagers have been energetically springing up these past we years, but really good ones can sometimes be hard to find. Always a solid choice, the lager-savants at Sudwerk repeatedly hit it out of the park with their People’s Pils. I think they may have stopped counting medals by this point.

Tasting Notes:

It’s a classic, summery lager. It’s super clean, snappy and everything a Pilsner should be, this has been a summer go-to for years.

Boneyard Crooked Pilsner

Boneyard Crooked Pilsner
Boneyard

James Bruner, certified Cicerone© and brewing supervisor at Irwindale Brew Yard in Irwindale, California

ABV: 5%

Average Price: $12 for a six-pack

The Beer:

Having just floated the river in Bend, Oregon, with this beer, I can confidently say the best beer to drink outside in the summer is Crooked Pilsner from Boneyard Beer.

Tasting Notes:

The crisp hoppiness and clean finish hit perfectly while floating down the Deschutes, and I could see it pairing well with any number of outdoor activities. It’s easy to drink and refreshing while still being flavorful and well crafted, perfect for summer months.

Jack’s Abby Post Shift Pilsner

Jack’s Abby Post Shift Pilsner
Jack’s Abby

Joe Mashburn, head brewer of Night Shift Brewing in Boston

ABV: 4.7%

Average Price: $11 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

The Beer:

My favorite outside beer is an easy choice, The best beer to drink outside in the summer is Post Shift Pilsner by Jack’s Abby. It’s just a great, easy-drinking, crisp and refreshing beer.

Tasting Notes:

Cracker-like malts, lemon peels, light fruit, honey, and a crisp, gently bitter, floral finish make this a great summer outdoor beer.

Miller High Life

Miller High Life
Miller High Life

Neil Willcoxson, head brewer at 8 Bit Brewing Company in Murrieta, California

ABV: 4.2%

Average Price: $8 for a six-pack

The Beer:

Miller High Life, arguably one of the best macro beers out there, is one of the most easy-drinking beers; you can drink High Life all day long. It’s a great outdoor beer for sure.

Tasting Notes:

It is super light and crisp while still providing harmony between malt and hops. It’s the classic no-frills, summery beer for any outdoor activity.

New Terrain Pillow Drops Pilsner

New Terrain Pillow Drops Pilsner
New Terrain

Matthew Miller, co-founder and head brewer of Sunroom Brewing in Englewood, Colorado

ABV: 5.9%

Average Price: $14 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

The Beer:

New Terrain’s Pillow Drops Pilsner is just incredible in my book. It is incredibly flavorful, yet still light; and for long patio days or cookouts it is incredible.

Tasting Notes:

Classic biscuit malts, floral hops, light citrus zest, and a pleasantly bitter, hoppy finish make this an ideal outdoor sipper.

Station 26 New Zealand Pale Ale

Station 26 New Zealand Pale Ale
Station 26

Jan Chodkowski, head brewer and co-owner at Our Mutual Friend Brewing Company in Denver

ABV: 5.7%

Average Price: $12 for a six-pack

The Beer:

Something hoppy and light like Station 26 Brewing’s New Zealand Pale Ale. It gets its unique, hoppy, floral flavor (and name) from the liberal use of New Zealand-grown hops.

Tasting Notes:

It has perfect juicy and tropical hop aromas and flavors to enjoy outside while enjoying whatever you’re doing outside.

Moonlight Reality Czeck Pils

Moonlight Reality Czeck Pils
Moonlight

Bryan Donaldson, brewing innovation manager at Lagunitas Brewing Company in Petaluma, California

ABV: 4.9%

Average Price: $17 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

The Beer:

Now that it comes in cans, Reality Czeck Pils from Moonlight Brewing Company tops my list. I can take it to any outdoor location and not have to worry about glass, but on top of that, it is terribly refreshing.

Tasting Notes:

Light notes of freshly baked bread, layered with floral hops, it goes down easy and at 4.9% ABV, won’t weigh you down too fast.

Monk’s Cafe Flemish Sour Ale

Monk’s Cafe Flemish Sour Ale
Monk’s Cafe

George Hummel, grain master of My Local Brew Works in Philadelphia

ABV: 5.5%

Average Price: $16 for a four-pack

The Beer:

Monk’s Cafe Flemish Sour Ale is brewed in Belgium by Van Steenberge for the venerated Philly taproom. A sour red ale may not pop into your mind as a summer go-to, but ignore your impulse and dive in.

Tasting Notes:

It’s quenching with a sweet/sour profile with a slight mustiness. It is a perfect foil for summertime food. The ABV isn’t too high, so drinking it in the summer heat won’t wilt you.

Montucky Cold Snacks

Montucky Cold Snacks
Montucky Cold Snacks

Garth, certified Cicerone and owner of Garth’s Brew Bar in Madison, Wisconsin

ABV: 4.1%

Average Price: $8 for a six-pack

The Beer:

Montucky Cold Snacks. If you’re outside and in the sun, you want something that has a hint of sweet corn flavor but is easy enough to drink so the sun doesn’t skunk it.

Tasting Notes:

Sweet corn, honey, citrus, bready malts, and floral hops, this simple, no-frills beer is the perfect addition to a summer day spent outside.

Travel Guides
Greece And Italy Are Mobbed — Make It Your Summer To Sip Wine In Croatia
by: Uproxx authors
Live Out Your Pinkest Fantasies With These ‘Barbiecore’ Hotels And Rentals
by: Uproxx authors
A Weekend Guide To The Chill Side Of Cabo — Where To Stay, Play, And Eat
by: Uproxx authors
Unique Travel Experiences For The Wanderlust-Fueled Woman
by: Uproxx authors
We Asked Female Travel Influencers To Speak On The Joys (And Challenges!) Of Solo Travel
by: Uproxx authors
Hotels We Love: This Barbados Property Changed My Mind About Luxury Travel
by: Uproxx authors
×