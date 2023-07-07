Anderson Valley Cherry Gose ABV: 4.2% Average Price: $13 for a six-pack The Beer: This summer favorite is a kettle-soured beer with pale 2-row malts, malted wheat, rice hulls, house yeast, and Chinook hops. It gets its unique flavor from the juice of Michigan-grown Montmorency sour cherries. It’s a great mix of fruity sweetness, tart flavors, and salt. Tasting Notes: The nose is heavy on tart cherries, citrus, and slight salinity. The palate has lactic acid, tart cherries, a fruity sweetness, citrus peels, and a subtle salty flavor throughout. It’s sweet, lightly acidic, tart, and gently salty. Bottom Line: If you’re a gose fan who also enjoys sweet, tart cherry flavors, this is the beer for you. The salinity throughout only helps the experience. Bear Republic Racer 7 Hazy IPA ABV: 7% Average Price: $13 for a six-pack

The Beer: Bear Republic Racer 5 is one of the most well-known IPAs on the market. Recently, the California-based brewery dropped a hazy IPA called Racer 7. Brewed with hazy strain yeast, malted barley, oat, and wheat, it gets its hop presence from the use of Galaxy, Citra, and Hallertau Blanc. Tasting Notes: Classic hazy IPA aromas of tropical fruits, citrus peels, and floral hops greet you before your first sip. The palate continues this trend with an oat-driven creamy mouthfeel as well as pineapple, grapefruit, mango, orange peels, and floral, piney hops. The finish is sweet and fruity with very little bitterness. Bottom Line: This fruity, juicy style is well-suited for summer sipping. Racer 7 is another great addition to the pantheon of hazy IPAs. Narragansett Del’s Shandy ABV: 4.7% Average Price: $12 for a six-pack of 16-ounce cans The Beer: Narragansett Del’s Shandy is the definition of summer in a can. This collaboration between Narragansett and Del’s Frozen Lemonade Stand is a mix of classic, crisp lager, and lemon concentrate. The result is a citrus-filled, highly refreshing summer staple. Tasting Notes: There’s a ton of lemon on the nose. It’s tough to discern anything else, but that’s the point. There’s more to the palate with the crisp lager underneath making an appearance along with lemon peels, orange zest, and a slightly tart acidity. The finish is sweet and lemony with very little bitterness. All in all, it’s very refreshing. Bottom Line: This beer is touted as a lemon radler made with real lemon concentrate and that’s exactly what it is. It’s a beer for people looking for a no-frills citrus-filled summer crusher. Firestone Walker Mystic Shadows ABV: 6% Average Price: Limited Availability The Beer: This limited-release West Coast IPA from the brewers at Firestone Walker is New Zealand through and through. This is because of the liberal use of New Zealand-grown hops Nelson Sauvin, Rakau, Moutere, and Motueka. This results in a fruity, well-balanced, and highly drinkable IPA. Tasting Notes: The nose is a classic West Coast IPA with ripe fruit, citrus peels, light malts, and bright pine. The palate, on the other hand, is a little different and that’s thanks in large part to the use of New Zealand hops. There are flavors of ripe berries, pale malts, candied orange peels, pineapple, and watermelon. The finish is slightly bitter and memorably piney. Bottom Line: This is one for the IPA fans who prefer a little West Coast flavor as well as a dollop of unique New Zealand hop flavor and aroma. Bronx Summer Pale Ale ABV: 5.2% Average Price: $15 for a six-pack

The Beer: If you’ve never tried a beer from the Bronx Brewery, now is your chance. It’s a Summer Pale Ale brewed with Munton’s Extra Pale malt and Briess Ashburne Mild malt as well as Delta and Exp. 04190 hops. It’s known for its crisp refreshing flavor featuring a nice mix of malts, citrus, and hops. Tasting Notes: The nose is littered with aromas of cereal grain, lemon zest, and floral yet piney hops. Drinking it reveals notes of sweet malts, light fruit, lemongrass, orange peel, more cereal grain, and a ton of floral herbal hops. The finish is a mix of citrus and lightly bitter hops. Overall, this is a very refreshing summery pale ale. Bottom Line: This is a classic, complex, well-balanced, and citrus-forward pale ale that you’ll go back to summer after summer. It’s that good. Weldwerks Vacay Everyday ABV: 8.8% Average Price: $16 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans The Beer: Who wouldn’t want to retire early and take a vacation every day? While that’s not an option for most of us, at least we can get that feeling every time we crack open a Weldwerks Vacay Everyday. This 8.8% ABV hazy IPA is brewed to taste like a trip to a tropical island with Sabro, Citra, and Lotus hops. Tasting Notes: Pineapple, grapefruit, coconut, tangerine, vanilla, and floral hops greet you on the nose. On the palate, you’ll find more of a tropical oasis including orange peel, coconut grapefruit, caramelized pineapple, guava, and just a hint of herbal earthy hops. The finish is a perfect mix of tropical sweetness and hop bitterness. Bottom Line: This is a very aptly named beer. Every time you crack one of these juicy tropical fruit-filled IPAs you’ll be transported to a tropical paradise. Wynwood La Rubia ABV: 5% Average Price: $12 for a six-pack