Defining American whiskey is a tough prospect. While most people will jump to bourbon, Tennessee whiskey, and rye as being the quintessential “American” whiskeys, there’s a whole category of whiskey from the United States that doesn’t fall into those lanes. It’s literally called “American whiskey.” As whiskey culture broadens, this lesser-known whiskey expression is starting to grab the attention of imaginative distillers and whiskey lovers alike.

So, what is “American whiskey” exactly? First, it’s a broad group of whiskeys that aren’t adherent to any 51-percent mash bill rules. That means these whiskeys don’t have to have 51 percent corn (which would make them bourbons) or 51 percent rye (which would make them ryes). Next, American whiskey doesn’t have as strict of distilling, barreling, or bottling proof restrictions. Lastly, there’s a lot more room for barreling overall. While Tennessee whiskey and bourbon have to be aged in charred new American oak, American whiskey can be aged in anything from used bourbon barrels to wine casks to new oak and any combination thereof.

All this said, there are a few traits to be on the lookout for. For instance, American whiskeys that don’t declare on their labels that they’re “unblended” or “straight whiskey” tend to be blended with anything from other whiskeys to neutral grain spirits with coloring agents. So tread lightly and always check those labels for accuracy.

The 12 American whiskeys below are some of the best examples of the expression on the market right now. We tried to keep this as broad as possible but are leaving bourbon, rye, wheated, and even American single malts off this list. There’s plenty of time to talk about those whiskeys at another time.