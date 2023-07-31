If you don’t know a lot about the State of New York, you might have a child-like image that it’s just one big, sprawling city. That’s okay. If you’ve never been there (or you’ve been to the state but not anywhere other than NYC) we don’t blame you. But the folks who live far to the west in Buffalo and those up north near Watertown might have something to say about all that. On top of being home to New York City, the state is home to the famed Finger Lakes Region, Central New York, the Adirondacks, and much more.

All very worthy of a trip this time of year. And also all loaded with craft breweries.

From Lockport to Lake Placid (and everywhere in between), the Empire State is littered with more than five hundred breweries. Yes, you read that right. There are five hundred (plus) beer-drenched reasons to visit this Northeastern state this summer and fall. And while there’s no way we could list all of the amazing, noteworthy breweries in the state, we tried our best two pick ten can’t-miss breweries not found in NYC. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Like many breweries, East Fishkill’s iconic Sloop Brewing Co. opened in a building that formerly held a different business. But instead of a train station or a historic hotel, Sloop opened in 2011 in a building that was originally built to house an IBM semiconductor plant. Now the site is home to wood-fired pizza, gourmet burgers, other pub fare, and of course tasty brews. Their “Bomb” series of hazy IPA is not to be missed. But they always make great lagers, sours, and stouts as well.

What To Drink:

While you can’t go wrong with any of Sloop’s beers, we think they really shine with their hazy IPAs, especially the year-round favorite Sloop Juice Bomb. This juicy, tropical fruit and citrus-filled New England-style IPA is worth the trip alone.

If you’ve never heard of Prison City, then you’re likely not paying very close attention to the brewing scene in New York State. Opened in 2014, Prison City is located in the town of Auburn which is home to the Auburn Correctional Facility (hence the name). The town is situated just north of Owasco Lake (one of the Finger Lakes) in the heart of Auburn and is well-known for its high-quality beers (especially its IPA) and delicious pub food.

What To Drink:

While the brewery makes a few memorable sour beers like Run Like An Apricot, no trip is complete without at least one pint of its award-winning Prison City Mass Riot. This New England-style IPA, brewed with Simcoe, Amarillo, and Citra hops is known for its balanced, juicy, fruity flavor profile.

Buffalo is home to more than just Josh Allen’s Bills and Tage Thompson’s Sabres, it’s also home to a big-time beer scene. One of the most notable breweries in this Western New York City is Big Ditch. Located in downtown Buffalo, Big Ditch is named for the Erie Canal that runs throughout New York State from Albany to Buffalo. Known for its high-quality, innovative beers, stop into the tap room for a burger and a flight of its award-winning beer.

What To Drink:

The brewery makes a few notable beers worth trying, but before you leave you need to try its flagship Hayburner. This American IPA is known for its citrusy, hoppy flavor thanks to the use of Warrior, CTZ, Cascade, Glacier, and Falconer’s Flight hops.

You might assume that Eli Fish is named for its founder. Well, it’s not. It’s actually named for a beer brewer and landowner who resided in the region in the early 1900s. Opened in 2018, this award-winning brewery pays homage to this local legend. Known for its envelope-pushing brews, the brewery even made a beer using maple syrup as its base instead of water called The Heavy Maple which won a Gold Medal at the New York State Craft Beer Competition. Visit for great food, brewery tours, and twenty-four draft lines featuring Eli Fish and other New York State beers.

What To Drink:

You can’t go wrong with any of its beers, but in the summer, we suggest a Señor Pescado, a lager made from locally sourced corn. It’s crisp, refreshing, and well-suited for summer drinking.

Avon’s Mortalis only opened in 2018, but since then, it’s received so much praise and gained so many fans that it has opened locations in nearby Rochester as well as Buffalo. Known for its eclectic mix of sour beers and barrel-aged stouts, it also makes IPAs, wheat beers, and other styles. Visit this Livingston County site for fresh brews and a rotating menu of food. Come in with an open mind and try something out of your comfort zone. You’ll be happy you did.

What To Drink:

Since it might be a hot day when you visit this summer, try its seasonal wheat ale called Salacia. Brewed with white wheat malts, Motueka hops, and conditioned with zested limes and Himalayan pine sea salt, it’s summer in a pint glass.

The idea for Equilibrium didn’t begin in a kitchen or a garage, it happened at MIT. Originally, its founders were studying ways to make clean drinking water. This eventually led to brewing beer. Its founders and brewers even use scientific principles learned at MIT to craft the beer. Clearly, it worked as Equilibrium is one of the highest-rated breweries in the state. Take a trip to Hudson Valley to visit Equilibrium Brewery’s Taproom, Beer Garden, and Bonfire Restaurant and try some tasty food and fresh beer.

What To Drink:

If you find yourself at Equilibrium, grab a bottle of Austin. This funky, yeasty, lightly tart farmhouse ale is about as summery as seasonal beers get. It also makes a fruited version with apricot and peach that can’t be missed.

Sure, Other Half is based in Brooklyn, New York. But if you find yourself in the Finger Lakes Region, you’d be remiss if you didn’t stop by its Western New York offshoot. Found 30 minutes from Rochester and right near the vacation town of Canandaigua, Other Half Finger Lakes is a farmhouse brewery situated on eight picturesque acres. A list of twenty rotating beers will greet you as well as a food truck or two on most days.

What To Drink:

Other Half is the type of brewery where you’ll be happy with everything you try. But you might as well sample its flagship beer: Green City. This Centennial, Citra, and Simcoe-hopped beer is known for its creamy mouthfeel and citrus and tropical-fruit-forward palate.

If you looked up “overnight success” in the dictionary you wouldn’t be surprised to see an image of Rochester’s Strange Bird Brewery. It only opened in 2021 but was named 2022 New York State Craft Brewery of the Year in only its second year. It’s the spot to be in Rochester for award-winning craft beers and locally sourced, made-from-scratch, delicious food. Its success shouldn’t be a surprise as its brewers come from such innovative breweries as Dogfish Head and New Belgium.

What To Drink:

Strange Bird has a rotating list of beers. All are exceptional so we suggest sampling a few and bringing home a four-pack. We enjoy What Herder, it’s bottle conditioned, barrel-fermented cream ale. Hopped with Chinook and Warrior hops and aged in oak barrels, it’s bready, fruity, oaky flavor profile.

When it comes to New York State breweries outside of New York City, it’s hard to top the appeal of Industrial Arts. The brewery is a mix of tradition and innovation as it’s located in a brick, pre-Civil Ware building prominently featuring a massive smokestack to draw in travelers from miles away. It features a brewery and a tap room featuring a slew of flagship IPAs as well as pale ales, lagers, and much more.

What To Drink:

While we suggest sampling all of its IPAs, you should start with its popular Wrench. This juice, hazy, New England-style IPA is brewed with Mosaic and Citra hops. It’s fruity and loaded with citrus and pine flavors.

While there are a lot of newer breweries producing innovative and exciting beers throughout the state, there are also a few classic breweries that have been around since the beginning of the craft beer boom. One of those is Syracuse’s Middle Ages Brewing. Founded in 1995, this Central New York Brewery prides itself on its “modern American and classic British” beers. The brewery features award-winning beers and many events including trivia nights and live music.

What To Drink:

Middle Ages is another brewery where your best bet is to enjoy a flight of different beers. This is the best way to enjoy more of the beers. But if you were to only drink one, we suggest the Cascade-hopped ImPaled Ale with its malt backbone and piney, lightly bitter flavor profile.