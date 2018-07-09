The Absolute Best Burgers In The Western United States

Unsplash

Every summer, we rally ’round flaming grills with Golden Retriever-esque anticipation, just itching for the moment that the perfect patty comes off the flames. We sit in outdoor bistros, sipping beers, slamming fries, and savoring the chef’s best burger. We bicker over whether avo, egg, and beet belong between two buns.

So it’s a natural season to ask: Where can you find the best burgers in the country? Also, is it even possible to decide that? We’re not 100% sure. What we are sure of is that we can pinpoint our favorite burger in each of the 50 states. These are the burgers that make eight straight hours driving during a summer road trip exciting. These are the burgers you can’t leave the state without indulging in … at least once. Probably twice.

To start our burger-tastic road trip across America, we’re going to parse the absolute best burgers in the western states. We’re not going to add any caveats or rules here. These are just rad f*cking burgers that will never disappoint. Do you love mounds of gooey cheese? We’ve got you covered. Do you love heaps of crispy bacon? Oh, yeah, we’ve got that too? Looking for alternatives to beef? We’re on it. Let’s dive in.

WASHINGTON: Burger Express, Federal Way

Washington has a knack for old school “burger joints.” These are usually pitstops off Old Pacific Highway 99 or the 101. They’re often literal shacks or, sometimes, even A-Frames and they’ve all been slinging burgers, fries, and shakes for decades. One of the best — by far — is Burger Express off Highway 99, in the metro-midlands between Tacoma and Seattle.

Burger Express is one of those places that has a laser focus on everything that makes a burger shack perfect: Amazing burgers, brilliant fries, and a lot of options for making the burger your own. Warning: The patties are big by default, so getting a double may well put you into a coma. The meat is thick beef that’s cooked on a grill top (like an indoor bbq) that’s been seasoned for decades, after being given a nice dusting of seasoning salt. The butter-toasted sesame buns are a nice throwback.

Don’t sleep on the Teriyaki Burger (with local Teriyaki sauce and pineapple). And be sure to buy a local Blackberry Shake (though the Butterscotch is pretty awesome too).