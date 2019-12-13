The Best Affordable Bottles Of Brandy To Serve Or Give As A Gift This Christmas

Having a bottle of brandy on hand is a must this time of year. The subtle nuance of the wine-based spirit is perfect for warming up on cold nights and works wonders if you’re looking to spike an eggnog or a mulled wine. Brandy is also a great gift to give this season. It’s delicious, versatile, and often not overly expensive (though, of course, bottles can cost thousands of dollars). Below, we’ve collected ten bottles of brandy that anyone would be happy to see under the tree. We’ve kept these bottles below the $50 price tag and steered towards brands that are available from coast-to-coast. We want you to be able to actually buy these bottles and give them as gifts, and you can’t do that if we call out labels only available in small-quantities in a single location. We’ve also included some variation with Cognacs and Armagnacs as well. Those are simply brandies from specific regions in France. (A good way to look at it is like this: all Cognacs and Armagnacs are brandy but not all brandies are Cognacs or Armagnacs.) Cool? Let’s dive in! Related: The Best Bottles Of Bourbon To Give As A Gift This Holiday Season