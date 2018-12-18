iStockphoto

Well, the year is winding down. The holiday season is upon us and flights, hotels, and trips are about to hit very big highs price-wise. But don’t let that scare you away from booking travel right now. There are still deals to be had out there. You just have to look a little harder and do a bit of shopping around. We’re here to help.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

FIND A CHRISTMAS WEEK ESCAPE WITH KAYAK EXPLORE

If you still haven’t booked a flight home for the holidays, you might be out of luck as prices have already gone up … a lot. All is not lost. You still might be able to find a deal using services like Kayak Explore. Enter your hometown and select “Christmas week” in the search options and you might get lucky on a flight home or to that dream destination somewhere sunny.

$200 ROUNDTRIPS FROM SEATTLE TO NEW YORK AND VICE VERSA WITH JETBLUE

If you’re looking for a mid-winter escape, then look no further than JetBlue. They’re offering roundtrip flights from coast to coast for $200 right now. Granted, we’re talking Seattle to New York specifically. Still, check JetBlue’s deals page for more cheap flights around the country. You’re sure to find a great deal.

$250 ROUNDTRIP FLIGHTS FROM HONOLULU TO OSAKA WITH AIRASIA

AirAsia is one of the best bets out there to get to East Asia without breaking the bank. Currently, they’re running a promotion on flights from Honolulu to Osaka for $250 roundtrip. That’s crazy cheap. Even if you buy add-ons like checked bags and meals, you’re still getting to Asia (from Hawai’i and back) for about 300 bucks.