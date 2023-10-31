There’s nothing like a warming bowl of chili on a cool fall day. That’s especially true if you’re tailgating with the family this fall, or just hanging with the crew over the weekend. The thing is, chili has about a million variations. So to help you sift through it all, we’re dropping a very easy yet delicious classic chili recipe (with beans, if you like).

Below, I’m breaking down a classic ground beef chili recipe (I’m using ground bison). I know that real Tejano chili is made with stew meat and a chili paste base. I’m not making that. Sorry, Texans. But if you want to make that version, here’s a great recipe right here. This is about classic chili that you can easily make without braising or making your own chili paste. All of this is easy to find and creates a great-tasting and very satisfying bowl of chili.

Yes, with beans if you want. Don’t let anyone police your chili choices.

The best part is that this is pretty low-impact when it comes to cooking. You’ll need to prep for about 30 minutes to get this on the simmer. Then it’s just a matter of simmering for an hour or two until it’s thick and spicy. Let’s dive in!

