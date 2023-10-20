Nothing feeds a table full of family and friends like a whole smoked brisket. But wow, does that sound daunting. Slow-smoking a brisket feels like something you should leave to the pros. That’s getting less and less true every day as pellet smokers and off-set smokers get increasingly common in backyards around the country. But just because you have a smoker in your backyard doesn’t mean that you’ll nail a brisket. Let us help you with that.

Below, I’m breaking down how to easily smoke a brisket for 24 hours. 24-hours sounds like a lot. But trust me, this recipe is a lot of downtime with a very fast prep. And then when your family and/or crew gather around the kitchen table, they will be wowed and in love with every single bite of this sweet-savory treat.

Before we dive in, let’s get a few details out of the way. I’m using a pellet smoker. It’s by far the easiest way to get this done as it’ll keep your temp exactly right for the whole cook. You’re also going to have to invest in a grill thermometer to keep an eye on the internal temp of the meat — this is crucial.

Then there’s trimming the brisket. We’ve all probably seen the big bags of whole brisket in the grocery store for $50-$75. Those have to be trimmed before you cook. I’ll address this below. But just to be clear, I’m talking about smoking a full brisket — the point (the fatty layered end) and the flat (the flat end without layers of fat) — and that will need trimming. If you’re getting your brisket from a butcher, they will trim it for you.

Next, there’s seasoning. I like to use old-school Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper. It seasons the meat well and ends up with an amazing bark at the end. If you want to go more bold, there are a gazillion seasoning blends out there.

Lastly, you’ll need patience. Don’t rush. This is a set-it-and-forget-it recipe. But don’t let the stall (this is where the brisket will sit at around 160F for hours on end) worry you. Let it ride. You’ll get there. Plus, the stall is where the magic happens and the fats turn into something more, and good bark is created.

Is it worth the time? When you’re cooking for people you truly care about it sure is!

Of course, I also understand that this recipe requires a pretty big piece of equipment to be at your disposal. If you’re looking to cook a brisket in your oven, we have you covered with that recipe right here. Okay, let’s get smoking!

