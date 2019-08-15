Getty Image

National Rum Day is Friday. While we celebrate this sugar cane juice (or molasses)-based spirit all year long, the 16th of August is the one day it gets to have all to itself, whiskey be damned! For one full day (and into the weekend), we’re focused on white rum (unaged), dark rum (aged in oak barrels), and even spiced rum (we’re looking at you, Captain Morgan).

Good rum is easily sipped with a little ice, but more often than not the spirit is mixed into classic cocktails. There are plenty of options, of course, but some — Planter’s Punch, for example — are a little too complicated for novice home bartenders. That’s why we decided to make a list of the six essential rum-based cocktails you should know how to make by the time tomorrow’s festivities kick off.

The good news? Even if you screw up, you’re left with some combination of juice and rum. Just name another mistake that fun!

Mai Tai

One of the most popular Tiki-style cocktails, the mai tai isn’t complete without orgeat syrup. This sweet syrup is made with sugar, almonds, and orange flower water. If you’re getting into the Tiki world, you definitely need to know how to make a mai tai. On top of orgeat, you’ll also need white rum, dark rum, triple sec, simple syrups, and lime juice.

Recipe:

1oz. dark rum

1oz. light rum

1/2 oz. Orgeat Syrup

1/2oz. Triple Sec

1/4oz. simple syrup

1 tablespoon lime juice

Mix and serve with a fruity garnish.