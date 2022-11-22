In the pantheon of food-centric holidays, there are no days bigger than Thanksgiving. It’s the day when we all decide not to worry about calories whatsoever, pushing our bodies to the limits while gorging on more mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, turkey, and gravy than any human possibly should. But you need to wash all of these foods down with something. Beer does the trick.

With all the care given to the food on this greatest of food holidays, are you really going to just grab whatever beer is hiding in the back of your refrigerator to wash it down? Barbarism. Why not pair each dish with a specific beer? Green bean casserole, macaroni and cheese, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and of course turkey, every dish deserves an accompanying beer. And you better believe I had some ideas about what should go with which. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Prost Dunkel and Green Bean Casserole

ABV: 5.6%

Average Price: $10.99 for a six-packTasting Notes:

Based on the dark lagers of Germany, Prost Dunkel is a 5.6% ABV malty, sweet, roasty, bready beer. It’s known for its nice mix of sweetness and bitterness. Bready, roasted malts, caramel, and dried fruits highlight the nose. Drinking it reveals raisins, bready malts, roasted malts, toffee, and fruit esters.

Why This Beer?

These varied flavors pair well with the salty, vegetal, crispy fried onion flavors of the green bean casserole. Because of this, it pairs well with the salty, savory, creamy flavor of green bean casserole. Don’t forget the crunchy fried onions on top.

Bottom Line:

You can pair many different beer types with green bean casserole, but I think a nice dark, malty, roasty dunkel is your best bet.

Anderson Valley Boont Amber Ale and Roasted Vegetables

ABV: 5.8%

Average Price: $10.99 for a six-pack

Tasting Notes:

Brewed since 1987, this year-round offering from the folks at California’s Anderson Valley Brewing Company features Pale 2-row and Crystal malts as well as Mt. Hood, Northern Brewer, Columbus, and Bravo hops. The nose is loaded with bready malts, toffee, fruit esters, and floral, herbal, slightly piney hops. The palate is roasted malts, freshly baked bread, caramel, dried fruits, and herbal, earthy hops.

Why This Beer?

Its caramel sweetness and herbal hoppy quality pair well with roasted carrots, Brussels sprouts, and other Thanksgiving vegetables.

Bottom Line:

Roasted vegetables were made to be paired with the sweet malty, slightly hoppy flavor of a well-made amber ale. One of the best for the challenge is Anderson Valley Boont.

Von Trapp Bohemian Pilsner and Sausage Stuffing

ABV: 5.4%

Average Price: $11.99 for a six-pack



Tasting Notes:

If you wanted to go simple here, you could easily grab the OG Pilsner Urquell and be totally happy with your choice. Or you could grab an American-made Bohemian-style pilsner filled with crisp, citrus, herbal, earthy, slightly spicy, dry flavors like Von Trapp Bohemian Style Pilsner. Classic pilsner aromas of lemongrass, sweet honey, crackery malts, and floral, herbal, earthy hops greet you before your first sip. Drinking it continues this trend with sweet malts, honey, wet grass, lemon, and herbal, slightly bitter hops.

Why This Beer?

Its light, easy-drinking flavor profile is a great complement to herbal, peppery, salty, sausage stuffing. The hops pair well with the spices, fat, and salt in the stuffing.

Bottom Line:

Sausage stuffing is salty, herbal, peppery, and spiced. It deserves a crisp, light beer to temper its over-the-top flavor, and this pilsner does just that.

Allagash River Trip and Macaroni and Cheese

ABV: 4.8%

Average Price: $13.99 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

Tasting Notes:

Allagash River Trip is a very unique beer. It’s labeled as a Belgian-style session ale, but it’s a flavorful, crisp pale ale that gets added flavor from the addition of coriander and dry-hopping. This light, summery beer begins with aromas of citrus peels, coriander, yeast, and sweet malts. This continues onto the palate, where light, tropical-fruit flavors meld with Belgian yeast, lemon peels, grapefruit, coriander, and herbal, earthy, subtly bitter, crisp hops.

Why This Beer?