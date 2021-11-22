Thanksgiving is a holiday built around plates piled high with iconic foods. Stuffing, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, gravy, cranberry sauce, and the star of the show: a whole, roasted, (hopefully!) juicy turkey. Then you have pumpkin pie rounding things out for dessert. It’s not a meal, it’s a marathon. This veritable smorgasbord clearly requires plenty of beverages to wash everything down. Bourbon certainly works. A cocktail could be fun. But in my personal opinion, no feast is complete without a cold beer. The beer you pair your Thanksgiving dinner with is extremely important. Not just any brew will do — it has to both play off the flavors on the plate and enhance them. So today, to give you one more thing to be grateful for, I turned to the classic blind taste test in hopes of helping you out. **TWIST** I didn’t simply blindly swig a few beers and try to figure out if they’d paired well with Thanksgiving foods. I actually tasted each beer with sliced turkey, gravy, and cranberry sauce. Because I don’t have infinite time, they were all grocery store grade — canned, etc. If your meal is cheffed up, all the better! To create a wide range of flavors, I choose a gose, porter, stout, two pilsners, a Belgian quad, a wheat beer, and a brown ale. Check out the list here: Firestone Walker Pivo

Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald

Allagash White

Westbrook Gose

Cigar City Maduro

Threes Vliet

Modern Times Black House

Clow Shoes One Man Holiday Let the feast begin!

Part 1: The Taste Taste #1 Tasting Notes: This beer smells like winter in a glass. It’s loaded with roasted coffee beans, toffee, and bitter chocolate. The flavors of dark chocolate and coffee are a little too much for the cranberry sauce, but pair better with the savory components. The slightly resinous, bitter finish is a bit abrasive when accompanying the three holiday flavors though. Taste #2 Tasting Notes: Complex aromas of bready malts, caramel, slight citrus, and flowery, piney hops met my nose before sipping. When I took a drink, the cracker malt, caramel, and citrus zest flavors paired well with the turkey, gravy, and especially the cranberry sauce. It’s as if this beer is the next flavor I need to finish off this meal. It was crisp, light, and left me wanting more. Taste #3 Tasting Notes: Aromas of caramel candy, brown sugar, dried fruits, and a slight herbal backbone greeted me before my first sip. To say this beer is complex is an extreme understatement. Flavors like allspice, cinnamon, and candied orange peels pair well with the cranberry sauce and the caramel malts, raisins, and slight fruitiness work well with salty turkey and gravy. Taste #4 Tasting Notes: Hints of fresh-baked bread, caramel malts, and floral, resinous hops all appeared on the nose. The palate is crisp, refreshing, and carries flavor notes of wet grass, noble hops, and tropical fruits that pair well with the savory turkey and gravy. The bitterness is a little much when paired with cranberry, but not bad. Overall, it’s a decent beer to pair with your heavy meal. Taste #5 Tasting Notes: Nosing this beer is like breathing in a combination of sweet yeast, citrus zest, and salty sea brine. After a mouthful of turkey, gravy, and cranberry, this beer is a little too acidic for my taste. There’s a hint of malts that pair nicely with the gravy, but the overall salty flavor and other spices are a little too much. The turkey and gravy are already salty and don’t need more salinity and the cranberry is already tart and definitely doesn’t need any more tartness. Taste #6 Tasting Notes: Nosing this beer conjured up images of freshly brewed coffee. There are also notes of bitter chocolate and slightly roasted barley. Sipping this beer after filling my mouth with the aforementioned foods, the slight vanilla flavor paired well with the turkey and gravy, but the bitter chocolate and potent coffee didn’t work at all. This is definitely one to save for dessert. Pair it with pie.