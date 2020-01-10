The Best ‘Beer Barrel Finished’ Whiskeys To Chase Down In 2020

Beer and whiskey just naturally fit together. The boilermaker is a classic bar order. Hell, even a shot of whiskey with a beer back to wash down the burn remains a mainstay of cheap happy hours. It tracks that whiskey would benefit greatly from mellowing — or finishing its aging process — in used beer barrels. Beer barrel finished whiskey seems so obvious it is kind of amazing that it feels so new. Finishing off whiskey’s aging process with a specialty barrel program is becoming a mainstay of whiskey making. Rum, port, sherry, maple syrup, and even coffee casks are making their mark on the whiskey game. Some of the resulting expressions are great. Some are just okay. We’re here for the stuff that’s great, and that’s why we’re taking a peek into the world where beer and whiskey meet in the barrel. The ten bottles below are some of the best examples of “beer barrel finished” whisk(e)y on the market right now. This is a fairly new ripple in the whiskey aging world. That means there isn’t a huge amount of selection … yet. Still, it’s a segment that’s growing year by year, especially with the proliferation of craft breweries and distilleries exploding across the nation and folks looking to collaborate. Related: The ‘Rum Finished’ Whiskeys You Need To Chase Down This Winter