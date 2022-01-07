January is a slower month for beer releases. The rush of the holidays (and winter beers) are behind us. It’s really not until March/spring that we get the next big rollout of craft brews just in time for Spring Break. That being said, there are still plenty of beers dropping this month (or that dropped late last month) to try this season. Since we’re still in the middle of winter, many of the beers dropping are highly spiced winter warmers, dark ales, or big IPAs full of big hop flavors to cut through the grey days and shitty weather. In short, it’s a great time if you’re a lover of big and bold beer flavors across several styles. Hopefully, the eight beers we’re giving love to this month will pique your interest and inspire you to explore exciting brews made near you or sold at your closest bottle shop or brewery. The picks below are regional craft beer releases from breweries that we vouch for along with seasonal bottles we’ve been looking forward to tasting again. Related: The Best Craft Beers To Chase Down For December 2021

PACIFIC NORTHWEST DROP: Alaskan Brewing 35th Anniversary Ale ABV: 9% Average Price: $9, 22-oz. bottle The Beer: This might be our most overlooked brew of late 2021. This anniversary beer takes Alaskan’s famed and multi-award-winning smoked ale and amps it up with birch syrup. To make one gallon of that syrup, Alaskan simmers down 100 gallons of birch sap. That syrup is then cut with wildflower honey before being layered into the beer. Tasting Notes: While this sounds like it’d be overly sweet, it’s not even close to that. The beer has more of a tart raspberry vibe with a honeyed smoked dark chocolate counterpoint. Those notes are accented by a slight woody nature that’s closer to wet bark than anything else while mild notes of smoked plums rest in light touches of burnt espresso beans with a hint more of that smoked dark chocolate. Bottom Line: This is a shockingly well-balanced and delicious imperial stout. What’s exciting about this is what’ll happen if you cellar it. Three, five, hell, ten years from now this might be a mind-blowing beer experience. So, grab some now and get ready for a great ride. SOUTHWEST DROP: Stone Xocoveza Tres Leches ABV: 8.5% Average Price: $10, 22-oz. bottle The Beer: This beer is the colliding of tres leches cake, imperial stout, and spiced hot chocolate in a can. The beer is brewed with rice and oats in the mix alongside Centennial hops. Then chocolate, coffee, Pasilla peppers, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg are added to really drive home the wintry vibes of this one. Tasting Notes: This bursts forth with heavy notes of cinnamon-spiked lattes with a double shot of espresso, full-fat milk, a pump on vanilla syrup, and a swirl of caramel. The espresso smoothes considerably on the palate with this softness that’s like that little bit of “crema” that forms on the top of a well-pulled espresso made on a real machine. The chocolate softens as well and feels more like milk chocolate with a touch of caramel in the center. The spice stays on the sweeter side of things while still providing a touch of warmth on the backend. Bottom Line: If you like big, sweet, wintry coffees from Starbucks this time of year, then this is going to be your jam.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN DROP: Upslope Oatmeal Stout ABV: 5% Average Price: $12, six-pack The Beer: This limited release from Boulder’s Upslope feels like a late holiday gift when it drops every January. The base of deeply roasted malts and oats is bolstered by a small dose of East Kent Golding hops. That gives the taste a little bump of light hops to cut through the thicker aspects of the stout. Tasting Notes: This really smells like a malting kiln full of chocolate roasted malts next to creamy coffee bricks. There’s a light touch of toffee sweetness that adds to the creamy vanilla and dark chocolate maltiness. The hops are there as a ghost, lurking beneath everything yet reminding you that they once existed. The overall experience is velvety and accented with a hint of earthiness on the very end. Bottom Line: This is a yearly favorite. Every January this drops and it’s hard not to buy it by the case. You get a real sense of the chocolate and vanilla without losing the fact that this is indeed beer. SOUTHERN DROP: Jester King Eezy Peel ABV: 7.2% Average Price: $18, 750ml bottle The Beer: Stepping away from the dark ales, this beer is a farmhouse wheat ale that’s fermented with winter mangos. The base of the beer is made with TexMalt Llano Pilsner malt, Denton County Wheat malt, and raw wheat. That’s then slightly touched with Oregon-grown Golding hops. During the secondary fermentation, fresh and frozen mango is added to the mix at about two pounds per gallon of beer, which is quite a bit of fruit. Tasting Notes (from the brewer): “The result is a really dry, drinkable, quenching fruit beer, which again has been one of our go-to’s lately.” Bottom Line: With Jester King’s reliability, this feels like the perfect counterpoint to all the heavier/darker ales we’re seeing right now.

MIDWEST DROP: Bell’s Hopslam Ale ABV: 10% Average Price: $19, six-pack The Beer: Bell’s Hopslam just hit the shelves and we’re pretty excited. The beer is all about the hoping process. Six varietals are chosen from the Pacific Northwest to really highlight citrus and fruit in the beer. The real star of the show is Simcoe hops that are layered in during the dry-hopping process. Tasting Notes: The beer invites you in with a mix of grapefruit oils, peach peels, and wildflowers that’s perfectly counterpointed by a sweet, almost honey, malty base. That honey drives the palate as the grapefruit bitters move slightly towards the pith and the florals matched by a slightly dank nature with a hint of apricot and peach lurking beneath it all. The beer stays fairly dry through the finish as the honeyed malts, bright grapefruit, and stone fruits really drive home a balance. Bottom Line: This is an all-around delicious beer. It’s also another great counterpoint to the dark brews on the shelf right now. This is the promise of spring in a can. NORTHEAST DROP: Brooklyn Winter IPA ABV: 7% Average Price: $11, six-pack The Beer: This winter IPA is all about building balance between spicy malts and Simcoe and Trident hops. The brew is made with medium roasted malts, bringing in a touch of a red hue to the final product along with a little spice that feels almost like a rye whiskey. Those malts are counterpointed by dank hops that add to the wintry dimension of this beer. Tasting Notes: You’re reminded of a stewed plum with plenty of meaty plum and dark spices next to pine resin, orange oils, and a touch of … juniper. Those spices kick up on the palate and touch on eggnog nutmeg, clove, and Red Hot cinnamon while the plum darkens towards dates and prunes. The resin stays almost fresh as the sweet and dark fruits meld with wintry spices on a lush finish. Bottom Line: This is winter in a bottle. It’s delicious while also holding onto a good balance between all the elements at play.