Whiskey is timeless. The popularity of the drink has risen and fallen over the centuries but, man oh man, has it reached a fever pitch. That means there’s a lot of a great whisk(e)y on the market right now. Naturally, there’s lots of cheap stuff in the mix — much of which will surprise you with its complexity and all of which is sure to get the job done. But there are also some very expensive bottles gracing shelves. Whiskeys that create an entire experience with every sip.
Below we’ve compiled a short list of ten bottles of whiskey — all priced over $50 — that are totally worth the outlay of cash. If you’re going to drop some coin on whiskey, don’t go just for labels. Find one of these bottles, they’re all worth hunting down.
Peerless Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey Barrel Proof
There’s an earthiness to Peerless that hinges on an almost high-desert aromatic spice. The peppery rye is so smooth and fascinating that you’ll stop worrying about the $100-plus price tag almost immediately.
The spice gives way to a smooth maple, burnt brown sugar, and a whisper of citrus. It’s complex, to say the least. More simply, it’s a delicious drink that’s perfect as a neat sip or a killer Sazerac.
The 7 yr aged Belle Meade is one of my favorite bourbons. The single-barrel 10 yr is even better.
A word of warning about the JD single-barrel, it is not for the faint of heart. The bottle I have scores a proof of over 130 and packs a serious punch.
I tend to be a bourbon slut: I have 11 open bottles in my bar and most of those will be replaced with something different when I finish them. But the Belle Meade is the exception. I’m on my third bottle. It’s not the best bourbon I’ve ever had, but it’ so unique that I find myself coming back to it over and over.
I’m not much of an Irish whiskey guy anymore, but the Red Breast might be the best one I’ve ever had.