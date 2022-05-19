Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza Is Back! Here’s Our Official 2022 Review

What would we do without Doja Cat? Not only did she deliver one of last year’s best and most infectious albums (we still can’t get enough of Planet Her), she also played a part in bringing back Taco Bell’s beloved Mexican Pizza. And here at Uproxx Food, that gives her MVP status alongside Chance the Rapper, who brought back Wendy’s spicy nuggets, so… your move Jack Harlow. Can you please help us bring back The Meximelt? Maybe we get Harry Styles to bring back KFC’s potato wedges too?

Point being, we kind of expect all pop stars to be our fast food saviors now. Apparently, only they have the power to bring back all of our retired favorites. Paying customers aren’t enough of an incentive for these big fast food brands.

Anyway, the Mexican Pizza is back, baby! Taco Bell killed the fan-favorite during a covid-inspired streamlining attempt and everyone has been pretty salty about it since. But starting today, Taco Bell will be selling the Mexican Pizza at restaurants nationwide “while supplies last.” Which… do you mean supplies of packaging? Because Taco Bell has pretty much all of the ingredients needed to make this thing, so unless they’re talking about the boxes they serve the pizzas in, we’re dealing with artificial scarcity here. I guess Taco Bell is on some Nike shit, which means if you’re actually excited to try this thing before it sells out, we suggest you get on that ASAP before you end up having to buy it on the aftermarket for an inflated price like a rare pair of sneakers.

So — with all that context — does the Mexican Pizza actually warrant the hype? Did we really need Doja Cat to bring it back, or was this just smart marketing on Taco Bell’s part? We tasted the relaunched Mexican Pizza to see whether it lived up to our fond memories of what it used to taste like.