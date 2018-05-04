Uproxx

Last Updated: May 4th

Food is central to all of our lives, and an essential part of the human experience. Shopping for, preparing, and eating food takes up huge portions of our days and nights. It’s a means for self expression and human connection. So it’s no wonder that food and podcasts are natural bedfellows. We’re in an era when everyone wants to eat good food and podcasts are a fantastic medium to talk about where the good food is and explore why it’s so damn awesome.

What’s the best food podcast to listen to? We’ve got your back there. Below are some of our favorite food-focused podcasts … at the moment. Podcasts are constantly in a state of flux, so this list will probably be evolving as food culture evolves. For now, these are our picks for the best.

Your own food podcast recommendations are welcome in the comments!

THE RACIST SANDWICH

Soleil Ho and Zahir Janmohamed host one of the most fascinating takes on food culture being recorded today. The Racist Sandwich takes a deep and non-binary dive into the politics and history of food, how words and titles are used to keep cultures marginalized. All of this is filtered through a bit of humor and the hosts’ experiences in and around pro kitchens and the world of food writing.

The Racist Sandwich‘s first season wrapped up at the end of last year with 41 episodes in the bank. It’s a fantastic place to jump in is episode 39: Namaste Motherfucker. It’s a look at the how the word “curry” is both diminutive and limiting of an entire set of varying cuisines. The episode hits every mark of what The Racist Sandwich has to offer.