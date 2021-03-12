This Is The Perfect Weekend To Make Shepherd’s Pie — Here’s Our Recipe

You cannot beat a good shepherd’s pie. It’s the epitome of comfort food. Mashed potatoes and cheese, a stew-y meat and root veg base, baked until bubbly and crisp around the edges… it’s pretty amazing. Even writing that makes me crave the dish and I literally just made it for this article.

The thing with shepherd’s pie is that it’s kind of like Italian Sunday gravy or a pancake recipe. Everyone has their own take (sometimes passed down for generations) and they’re willing to spend hours arguing over what’s “right” or “wrong.” I find that looking for those sorts of absolutes in culturally traditional foods is both boring and dumb, so please understand from the outset: this is simply the way I like to make it, right or wrong.

My shepherd’s pie leans traditional and, not too surprisingly, Irish. I’ve based it on shepherd’s pies I’ve had in Irish pubs, both in and out of Ireland. I don’t add peas because cooked peas are the one thing I don’t dig. I love fresh peas off the vine. But a bowl of pea soup is basically my culinary kryptonite. I also like adding parsnip and mushroom to give it a little more root veg crunch and earthy umami.

Other than those tiny tweaks, this is a pretty straightforward recipe.* Yes, it’s long. But the skill needed is entry-level — it’s a workman’s dish (literally, a shepherd’s!), so all the cuts are rough. We’re talking true rustic cooking. From start to finish, it’ll take about 90 minutes and 45 minutes of that will be baking and cooling.

Okay, that enough preamble. Let’s get into this one.

*If you don’t dig lamb, use beef. That’s all a “cottage pie” is after all — a shepherd’s pie with beef instead of lamb.