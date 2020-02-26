The ‘Ugly Delicious’ Season 2 Trailer Just Dropped And It’s Full Of Amazing Food

Superstar chef David Chang is coming back to your streaming screens. Netflix just dropped the trailer for the much-awaited season two of Chang’s traveling food show, Ugly Delicious.

The trailer picks up with Chang globetrotting and working in the kitchen with a long list of celebrity friends and getting into local food scenes. Then the trailer takes a left turn when Chang finds out he’s going to be a dad. The narrative seems to shift as Chang offers a very personal peek into his home life and the conversations he has along the way ebb and flow accordingly. It’s a fascinating ripple in the standard foodie-traveler TV show format.

The new season has a murder’s row of great celebrity guests including Nick Kroll, Aziz Ansari, Padma Lakshmi, food writers Helen Rosner and Chris Ying, Danny McBride, Bill Simmons, and Dave Choe among the supporting cast of eaters and travelers. In the new season of Ugly Delicious, Chang will be tackling kid’s menus, going on a trip to India to dig into Indian food, eating steak in America, Japan, and Australia, and pondering the illustrious Middle Eastern döner kebab in the four-episode roll out.

You can watch the series starting March 6th, 2020, over at Netflix. You can check out the trailer below.