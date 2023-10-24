Cooking fried chicken at home is a sure way to wow at any family meal or party with your crew. Yes, it takes a little bit of time, but the results tend to be spectacular. That means that mastering fried chicken at home is a must for any budding home cook.

Below, we’re going to help you nail easy fried chicken at home. This is a somewhat time-consuming recipe but it’s not that hard. The real key is just taking your time to brine the chicken, dredge, and then fry off in batches. And ho-boy is it worth the effort. And while there are a ton of recipes out there (fried chicken is one of those foods that’s part of almost every culture worldwide), we’re keeping this one very “classic” in the Southern U.S. sense of the dish.

What does that mean, in specific? Buttermilk brining, white flour dredging, and a lot of seasoning both in the meat and in the crispy coating. The best part of that base recipe is that you can go in a lot of directions with the seasoning to make it your own — which your family will adore.

The key steps you always need to adhere to for great and easy fried chicken that’s as juicy as it is delicious are the following:

Always brine overnight — dry brine or wet brine, it doesn’t matter. This will deeply season your meat.

Season the dredging flour too. The meat and breading both need to pop with flavor — a bland dredge will pull out seasoning from the meat.

Don’t over dredge. One run through the flour mixture is enough for crispy fried chicken at home.

Don’t overspend on oil. Standard vegetable oil is fine and costs far less than peanut oil and will yield a very similar result. (You only start to notice a significant difference when you start using animal fats — beef tallow, duck fat, lard, etc.)

140F is safe for food but you want to hit 160F for fried chicken (it’s the right texture and juiciness). Anything over 170F and your chicken will start to dry out significantly.

Always season with salt when it comes off the oil.

Take your time. Good chicken isn’t rushed.

Okay, we have the semantics out of the way. Let’s get frying so that you can really wow your fam this weekend when you bring this amazingly delicious fried chicken to dinner.

