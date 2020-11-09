10. Red’s All Natural Burritos The Burrito: It feels like Red’s should get some more love on this list. The brand has a solid organic line with plenty of burrito fillings with serious heft and good ingredients in play. The fact that there are still real pieces of individual ingredients — like beans, meat, peppers, and so on — makes for a nice change from the reddish mush in several other entries on the list. The Best Flavor: Grab the All Natural Steak Burrito. It’s big, bold, and full of enough actual steak, peppers, and beans that helps this one feel like more than just another snack. 9. Las Campanas Burritos The Burrito: This feels more like a number ten if you ask us. Las Campanas are fine… for what they are. This is squarely in the “mush inside of tortilla”-territory and suffers from a certain blandness that’s either endearing (if you were raised with these) or a bit of a disappointment (if you weren’t). That being said, these do make for decent chimichangas if you thaw and then fry them. The Best Flavor: Grab a Red Hot Beef. You really need a flavor punch with these frozen burritos and the Red Hot delivers just that.

8. Evol Burrito The Burrito: Whole Food’s answer to the frozen burrito is … fine. There’s a sense of real ingredients in the tortilla. But, these burritos are always on the bland side with a lack of deep seasoning. If you have a drawer full of Taco Bell salsa packs, you’ll be all set. If not, you might want to buy a bottle of hot sauce to douse this burrito. The Best Flavor: Grab the Bean, Rice, and Cheddar. The meatier versions of this burrito line tend to be a tad dry or under-seasoned. The classic bean, rice, and cheese is perfectly suitable — especially if you have a tub of guacamole to use as a dipper. 7. Patio Burritos The Burrito: Patio is exactly a middle-of-the-road frozen burrito. The mushy filling neither shines nor disappoints. It’s the sort of burrito you get at two-in-the-morning from a 7-Eleven while stoned and then end up kind of regretting around 2:15. The Best Flavor: Grab a Beef and Bean Hot. This is another burrito where you need more bang for your buck when it comes to spice. While this burrito won’t have you dreaming of your next indulgence, it will fill you up without any overly offensive aspects.

6. Don Miguel Burritos The Burrito: These burritos are another frozen snack that is perfectly fine for what they are. Maybe it’s the years of growing up with a big box of these from Costco in the freezer at home, but the tortilla filled with cheesy and reddish burrito mush does feel like it tasted better than the others. These also make for an easy and tasty chimichanga if you want to take the time to fry them up. The Best Flavor: Grab The Bomb! This is a hefty burrito of beef, beans, and cheese all mushed into a 1,000 calorie burrito with a nice hit of spice. 5. Reynaldo’s Jumbo Burritos The Burrito: These are legitimately big burritos with distinct flavors that hold up. The 10-ounce burritos are big enough that you really only need one. The ingredients are a nice bridge between the mush fillings and real pieces of beans, meats, and rice. The Best Flavor: Grab a Beef and Potato jumbo burrito. Potato is always a solid add-in to any burrito and really helps this one stand out from the crowd.

4. Amy’s Kitchen Burritos The Burrito: Amy’s are probably the best all-around burrito on this list (especially if we discount nostalgia). The ingredients hold their integrity, they’re also high-quality and organic. And these burritos tend to always be pleasantly tasty and filling. The Best Flavor: Grab a classic Beans and Rice burrito. Don’t expect too much spice built into the burrito. We highly recommend grabbing a solid hot sauce for dabbing each bite. 3. Jose Ole Burritos The Burrito: These are solid frozen burritos. They really should be in the number one slot, all things considered. The tortilla always holds up. The filling mush is bold and clearly flavored and seasoned. Yes, this is just a frozen burrito but it gets the job done and you don’t feel regret after eating one (or two). The Best Flavor: Grab the Steak and Cheese Chimichanga. Look, you can’t beat a chimichanga, so getting to enjoy a chimichanga without having to fry it is a win. Plus, this burrito has a decent filling with real flavors built in.