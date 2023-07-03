If you’re a fan of fresh, summery highballs, you’re probably a big fan of the classic gin and tonic. This simple, refreshing cocktail consists of — you guessed it — tonic water and gin. Sure, some bartenders add extra ingredients to this gin-centric drink, but those are the only ingredients you need to guarantee a crisp, refreshing highball you’ll want to drink from now until the first leaves fall in the autumn (and beyond). But as great as this simple drink is, there are about a million takes on the classic duo — mostly thanks to endless garnishing variations. Among these, our favorite might be the much-beloved “Spanish gin & tonic.” Popularized in Spain, this version of the gin and tonic consists of extra ingredients designed to crank up the flavors to 11. It’s so popular there that there are bars centered specifically around this iconic drink. This version begins with the traditional gin and tonic and then adds herbs, botanicals, seeds, fruits, and sometimes even bitters depending on the recipe. It’s then served in a massive balloon glass (instead of a highball or rocks glass). Common ingredients you’ll find include citrus wheels, rosemary (and just about any other herb you can think of), juniper berries, rose petals… it’s really only limited by your imagination. Because really, we’re just talking about “a g & t with lots of flourishes!” “The key to a great Spanish G+T is pairing the botanicals of your gin to your garnish selections, as well as paying heed to your tonic water of choice,” says Brandon Ristaino, co-founder and beverage director at Good Lion Hospitality in Santa Barbara, California. “While there are countless pairings one could cite, any gin that shows a pronounced set of botanicals — and exhibits elements of ‘terroir’ — makes for an amazing Spanish gin and tonic.” Below, you’ll find bartender-approved gin picks for which gins to pour in your next Spanish gin & tonic. Fords Gin Keith McCarthy, general manager at Jones Hollywood in Los Angeles ABV: 45% Average Price: $25

The Gin: Fords Gin is my pick. The botanicals in the product really lend themselves to great cocktails. It’s versatile enough to have fun with the rest of the ingredients. For a Spanish gin and tonic, I start with Fords, a quality tonic, and always a grapefruit peel. After that, we like to play around with whatever is fresh. Sometimes a bit of cucumber or blackberry. I always like to finish off my Spanish gin & tonic with a few “Angel Tears”, a saline solution with Dirty Sue Premium Olive Juice, and spring water. Tasting Notes: Juniper, lavender, and spices make this a great base for a Spanish Gin tonic. It’s spicy, and flavorful, and pairs well with floral flavors. Condesa Prickly Pear & Orange Blossom Gin Wesley Rinco, beverage director at La Barca in New York City ABV: 43% Average Price: $47 The Gin: I would say Condesa Prickly Pear & Orange Blossom Gin crafted in Mexico City because it’s a classic London dry with a new world touch, not very juniper-forward, and its wide array of complex flavors and floral notes always complements a clean classic tonic water. It’s a great option for those looking to add a unique twist to their Spanish gin tonic. Tasting Notes: It has a unique flavor profile that includes the sweet and floral notes of orange blossom and the fruity and slightly tart taste of prickly pear and a pop of raspberry. These flavors make it a great choice for a Spanish gin tonic because they complement the fresh garnishes typically used in this cocktail. The sweetness of the orange blossom and prickly pear also helps to balance the bitterness of the tonic water, creating a well-rounded and refreshing drink. Nordes Gin Shiva Thapa, head bartender at Miller & Lux in San Francisco ABV: 40% Average Price: $35

The Gin: Bright and with sweet floral aromas, I prefer Nordes Gin for Spanish Gin Tonics. Rich with botanicals, I always use Fever Tree tonic water. Together, they are a refreshing and flavorful match. Tasting Notes: Made in Galicia, Spain, this perfumed gin offers hints of peach, rose, rainbow sherbet, and raspberry. Nolet’s Dry Gin Joel Karaway, senior mixologist at The Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, Florida ABV: 47.6% Average Price: $45 The Gin: Nolet’s Dry Gin is a great choice for a Spanish gin tonic as it is a dry gin that works with a lot of different flavors, including citrus. The ingredients include wheat spirit, botanicals (including juniper), rose, peach, and raspberry. Tasting Notes: The taste is very floral and fruity, pairing well with the herby citrus and berry flavor of the Spanish gin tonic cocktail.

Gin Mare Isaac Ergas, bartender at 786bartend.com in Miami ABV: 42.7% Average Price: $40 The Gin: Gin Mare is a captivating and vibrant aroma. The carefully selected botanicals used in its production create a nose that is both herbaceous and floral, making it a perfect choice for gin enthusiasts seeking a sensory experience. When crafting a gin tonic with Gin Mare, you can unlock its full potential by complementing its unique flavor profile. Tasting Notes: The initial taste reveals a delightful hint of sweetness accompanied by the prominent flavors of juniper and citrus. The finish is long and lingering, leaving behind a gentle warmth that invites you to savor it. Tanqueray London Dry Gin Doug Mejia, bartender at Franklin Lounge in Las Vegas ABV: 47.3% Average Price: $28

The Gin: Tanqueray London Dry Gin is a great choice. A classic good London dry gin is my go-to for a Spanish gin-tonic. From citrus to herbs like rosemary, and botanicals like juniper berries. It’s the dealer’s choice per Spanish tradition but the more garnishes, the better. Tasting Notes: It has good floral aromas and compliments a variety of garnishes very well. Citrus peels, spices, and juniper, this classic gin is a perfect base for a Spanish gin tonic. Xoriguer Mahón Gin Christian Taibi, bartender at Mahina & Sun’s in Honolulu, Hawaii ABV: 41% Average Price: $37 The Gin: An interesting culture, Spain’s interpretation of gin is redefining how this spirit should be expressed throughout cocktails. Mahón is an incredible spirit incorporating aged juniper berries (up to two years) as well as local grapes otherwise used for Spain’s incredible wines. Something as simple as a classic martini will bring enlightenment to the pallet. Tasting Notes: The more floral expression speaks for itself as a lighter yet more botanical base for said classic. It’s floral, juniper-heavy, and very complex. Nikka Coffey Gin William Keeling, bartender at The Iron Door at the Holbrooke Hotel in Grass Valley, California ABV: 40% Average Price: $40

The Gin: The keys to a good Spanish gin and tonic lie in its core components — the gin and the tonic. Emphasis on the “and” because we don’t want to overlook the tonic, a common habit. With a tonic that’s properly effervescent, sweet, bitter, and chilled, in a glass that keeps in the bubbles while allowing the nose to open while you sip, the gin becomes a partner to the tonic. When I think of Spanish flavors I think bright and citrusy. For a gin, what comes to mind is Nikka Coffey Gin. Funny that I’m recommending a Japanese spirit here, but it embodies those two flavor notes well. Tasting Notes: Still with a floral note of juniper is that of lemon, yuzu, and orange. Combined with a good straightforward tonic, chilled, in its proper vessel, with whichever accouterments catch your fancy, we should have a great Spanish gin tonic. Barr Hill Gin Jill Caron, bar principle at The Salty Pig in Boston ABV: 45% Average Price: $40 The Gin: Coming from New England, I think the best gin for a Spanish gin and tonic would be Barr Hill Gin coming out of Vermont. This gin isn’t made with a ton of botanicals but has enough punch to go alongside the extra juniper berry garnish. Tasting Notes: This gin is distilled with hand-crushed organic juniper and then finished with raw honey coming from that region of Vermont. So, you still get the depth of the botanicals and then the smoothness of the honey. Which makes for a very drinkable gin.

Sipsmith London Dry Gin Scott Taylor, beverage director at Harris’ Restaurant in San Francisco ABV: 41.6% Average Price: $32 The Gin: Sipsmith London Dry Gin is my go-to for a Spanish gin and tonic. If you prefer more of a fruit-forward tipple, Sipsmith’s Strawberry Smash, made with Wimbledon strawberries and English mint, is a good alternative for an exceptionally refreshing Spanish Gin Tonic. Tasting Notes: The heavy citrus notes of lemon and orange peel are balanced by the traditional herbs of coriander, juniper, and orris root, making it a great base for this flavorful cocktail. The Botanist Islay Dry Gin Drew Russ, lead bartender at Venteux in Chicago ABV: 46% Average Price: $38

The Gin: I enjoy Botanist Islay Dry Gin from Scotland. It has a nice salinity that pairs well with tonic, and it plays nice with other citrusy flavors that you can add to your glass. It also works great with rosemary as an herbaceous gin and tonic. Tasting Notes: This floral, citrus-filled, piney, juniper-forward, botanical heavy gin is a great base for a fresh, summery Spanish gin and tonic. Brooklyn Gin Jared Bailey, bar manager at Soho Cigar Bar in New York City ABV: 40% Average Price: $42 The Gin: I will always prefer a dry gin for my classic gin cocktails and the characteristics of Brooklyn Gin easily complement the herbs and flavors that are introduced in a Spanish gin and tonic. The light and crisp Brooklyn Gin pairs well with the introduction of the lemon and the thyme. Tasting Notes: This is a great base for a flavorful, aromatic Spanish gin tonic with its notes of orange peels, juniper berries, lavender, and other complementary spices. St. George Terroir Bijan Ghiai, beverage manager at Urban Hill in Salt Lake City ABV: 45% Average Price: $30

The Gin: St. George Terroir Gin is a fantastic gin for a Spanish gin and tonic. This complex gin is infused with herbs and botanicals like black peppercorn, juniper berries, bergamot peel, dill seed, Sevilla orange peel, and countless more. Tasting Notes: It has all the herbaceousness, strong upfront sage and rosemary, and savory elements that make it stand out for such a simplistic cocktail. You can build upon that with your dehydrated herbs, juniper berries, pink peppercorns, it all plays off really well with that Gin. Bombay Sapphire Premiere Cru Murcian Lemon Federico Doldi, food and beverage director at Gansevoort Meatpacking in New York City ABV: 47% Average Price: $46