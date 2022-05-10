Nobody gets too excited about buying neutral cooking oil, even chefs. But extra virgin olive oil is different. It’s not just a liquid to fry food in, it’s a true ingredient — a flexible and reliable product that levels up your kitchen game and also a sauce of sorts, perfect for dipping bread or drizzling on salads. You might prefer a grassy-tasting California-made product or a more peppery Mediterranean one — either way, this elixir inspires true passion. Just ask the million-or-so people who read my last ode to the ingredient. Whether you have the cash to splurge or just need the best bottle your money can buy (without carving into your cookie budget), we’ve got you covered. These 10 EVOOs (priced from most affordable to most expensive) each offer a bouquet of flavors and aromas, from grassy and earthy to botanic, rich, or even buttery. Let’s dive in!

.71¢/oz — Monini GranFrutatto Selezione Italiana Price: $11.99 About The Brand/Blend Monini is an Italian-based olive oil brand that dates back to 1920. The brand’s GranFrutatto Selezione Italian blend consists of oils exclusive sourced from Italian groves selected by Zefferino Monini, the founder’s grandson, and like the more expensive brands, claims it has a higher polyphenol count than typical blends. Tasting Notes: Very robust, almost loud in flavor. It hits you with a mix of floral and grassy notes with a blunt and slightly bitter aftertaste. Why We Love The Price: It’s not the best finishing oil, it’s not going to turn your bread mouthwatering or elevate your salad, but as a kitchen workhorse, it always pulls through. It’s a cut above other brands in this price range and is made with olives from a single source, providing a more focused, less “muddy” flavor. 74¢/oz — Trader Joe’s President’s Reserve Extra Virgin Olive Oil Price: $25 About The Brand/Blend: Trader Joe’s sells a handful of different Extra Virgin Olive Oils and frankly, they’re not all good, but the President’s Reserve, made from 100% Italian olives and cold-pressed, is far and above the best. Excelling as both a finishing and cooking oil, Trader Joe’s doesn’t boast the richest flavor and most distinct flavor, but it gets the job done and tastes leagues better than brands like Bertolli or Carapelli. Tasting Notes: Noticeably fruity with notes of green apple and fresh-cut grass on the nose and a rich peppery finish. Why We Love The Price: It’s a great finishing and cooking oil and given that the bottle only comes as a quart so you’re going to get a lot of mileage out of it. It never feels like $25 wasted.

.89¢/oz — California Olive Ranch Extra Virgin Olive Oil Price: $14.99 About The Brand/Blend: Everyone has seen this brand, it sits alongside Bertolli at just about every supermarket nationwide so if you’ve never tried this stuff, you’ve at least thought about it. We’ve been paying a lot of attention to EVOOs sourced from the Mediterranean on this list but don’t sleep on California. While it doesn’t have the same history, California EVOO is some of the best on the market, and California Olive Ranch is a great representation of the quality oil that comes from the region. California Olive Ranch is made using cold-pressed olives grown in California, producing a beautiful and appetizing emerald-colored oil. Tasting Notes: Light body with flavors of green olive, grass, and artichoke that tiptoe across your taste buds. One of the few oils on this list with a delicate, even floral finish. Why We Love The Price: It’s cheap and is good for damn near everything, from cooking to as a dressing. There is a reason you see this topping a lot of EVOO lists and rankings, for the price point and flavor it’s hard to find a more versatile oil. Use it for everything. Cooking, marinades, across a salad, and as a bread dip. .95¢/oz – Oleamea Organic Premium Everyday Extra Virgil Olive Oil Price: $18.99 About The Brand/Blend: Oleamea’s Premium Everyday oil is made using a single blend of Memecik olives that are cold-pressed just four hours after being hand-harvested in Turkey. Memecik olives are known for their green and grassy flavors and pungent aroma. Tasting Notes: Delicate, but not so light that it leaves you wanting. Green olive and almond notes dominate the flavor ending with a subtle buttery finish. Why We Love The Price: It’s on the more expensive side for a workhorse but there are few dishes this oil won’t serve greatly. If you have the means, use this oil on everything from stir fry to salads, to seared meats and toast.

$1.47/oz — Cut 1886 Extra Virgin Olive Oil Price: $25 About The Brand/Blend: Another California EVOO, Cut 1886 is a slight step above California Olive Ranch in both price and flavor. It just tastes a bit more robust and interesting. The oil is made from cold-pressed olives harvested from the sun-drenched Bel Lavern olive orchards in Santa Barbara. The oil is produced in small numbered batches displayed right on the bottle. Tasting Notes: Much grassier and more vegetal than California Olive Ranch, with a robust flavor that passes through notes of pear and cucumber through to more earthy notes like toasted almond and peppercorn. Why We Love The Price: It does what the $50 dollar brands do for literally half the price, so you won’t feel guilty about cooking with it. I love it on pasta, it brings a robust mouthwatering quality to anything that it’s drizzled on. It has a louder flavor than most brands. $1.65/oz — Ellora Farms Extra Virgin Olive Oil Price: $13.95 (8.45 ounces) About The Brand/Blend: An award-winning EVOO (Gold at the World Olive Oil Competition, silver at the London International Olive Oil Competition, and Athena International) Ellora farms is a single estate olive oil harvested and bottled at the Kolymvari Olive Estates on the island of Crete in Greece.

The oil is cold extracted from cold-pressed Koroneiki olives that are completely climate controlled since harvest and extracted the same day as being picked. Tasting Notes: Herbaceous and fruity with a pleasing bitter finish and a lingering peppery bite. Probably the best value in the whole EVOO ecosystem. Why We Love The Price: Comes very close to delivering what brands double the price provide you. Complex and full of shifting flavors. Sure, you’re only getting about a single cup of oil for $13.95, making cooking with this oil a total waste of money. But over a salad or a dip for a good loaf, you’re not going to find more flavor for the price.

$1.72/oz — Calivirgin Premium Unfiltered Olive Oil Price: $29 About The Brand/Blend Single source cold-pressed olive oil made from estate-grown Arbequina and Koroneiki olives grown and produced in Lodi California. The oil is housed in a white bottle, which protects it from degrading flavors due to sunlight. You’d think every olive oil would be housed in sun-proof bottles, but for whatever reason, it’s not common practice. As far as high-quality olive oils go, it isn’t prohibitively expensive for what you get in flavor. Tasting Notes: Very aromatic, with heavy notes of ripe green olives. Fresh grassy notes greet the palate and settle into a lush fruity body with the lightest peppery finish. That peppery bite is barely there, so if you want an emphasis on the more vegetal qualities of EVOO, this is your blend. Why We Love The Price: Because this is California EVOO, we don’t have to deal with any added dollars from it being an imported product, which really makes it tastes like it’s punch way above its weight. It’s so good that this is going to be your go-to dipping oil. I’m sure it’ll pair well with anything that calls for a good finishing oil, but the way this tastes on a good loaf of sourdough is magical enough that you’ll consider making a whole meal out of solely dipping bread. $2.08/oz — Oleavanti Qadisha Grove Extra Virgin Olive Oil Price: $17.50 About The Brand/Blend: Oleavanti makes small-batch virgin olive oils made from Lebanese olives grown and harvested in valleys that have been home to olive trees for over a millennium. The brand’s limited edition Ehden Grove EVOO took first place in our blind olive oil tasting from last year, and this time around we’re giving a shout-out to the brand’s Qadisha Grove blend. Tasting Notes: Made from 100% Souri Olives from Zgharta, the Qadisha Grove olive oil is noticeably nutty and fruity, it truly stands apart from every other oil on this list. The body has heavily herbaceous notes with whispers of peach and plum and a sumptuous buttery finish. Why We Love The Price: It’s a real shame that the more flavorful and interesting EVOOs tend to sell in small batches, but if this were in a traditional 500ml bottle, it would probably cost nearly $50, making this big flavor oil easier to fit within your budget. Don’t cook with it though, the flavor is distinct enough here that you’re not going to want to lose any of it to heat. Instead, use this one with your favorite balsamic vinegar as a fine bread dip, the flavors are an interesting bouquet of notes you won’t find in a lot of other more typical blends.