When it comes to crushable, crisp spring beers your first thought might be to crack open a refreshing pilsner. And while that idea isn’t wrong, we implore you to give helles-style lagers a chance this spring as well. For those unaware, this traditional German lager’s name translates to “pale in color” and that’s exactly what it is. Like a pilsner, it’s also sweet, floral, and gently bitter at the back end.

The difference between a helles-style lager and a pilsner is quite simple. Helles-style lagers originated in Germany while pilsners came from what’s now referred to as Czechia. Helles-style lagers are also known for their malt backbone and floral Noble hops, while pilsners are known for their crisp, lightly bitter, spicier flavor notes. Both are perfect for spring, but today Helles gets its due.

To help you get into that spring feeling, we found eight of the best Helles-style lagers and ranked them based on overall flavor and crushability. Since this is a classic Bavarian beer style, we picked a few classic German lagers and some popular American takes on the style. Keep reading to see how everything turned out.

8.) Victory Classic Lager

ABV: 4.8%

Average Price: $11 for a six-pack

The Beer:

With a name like Classic Lager, you should have a pretty good idea about what’s inside this can. This sessionable lager has a classic recipe as it’s made with a base of Pilsner malts and gets its hop aroma and flavor from the liberal use of German Hallertau hops.

Tasting Notes:

You’ll find traditional lager aromas of pilsner malts, floral, earthy noble hops, cracked black pepper, honey, and citrus peels on the nose. The palate is centered on biscuit-like malts, white pepper, cereal grains, and floral, earthy, noble hops. It’s crisp, light, and very refreshing.

Bottom Line:

This is a straightforward, no-frills, crushable lager for any time of year. It’s just a solid beer that belongs in your refrigerator.

7.) Sly Fox Helles Golden Lager

ABV: 4.9%

Average Price: $13 for a six-pack

The Beer:

This American craft version of the traditional Helles-style lager is brewed with a Pilsner malt base and Saaz and Hallertau hops. The result is a floral, fruity, flavorful, crisp beer you’ll drink all spring and into the summer months.

Tasting Notes:

A nose of freshly baked bread, cereal grains, honey, citrus fruit, and floral, earthy hops starts everything on the right foot. The palate is filled with flavors like peach, honey, grass, freshly baked bread, cereal grains, citrus peels, and floral noble hops. It’s crisp, refreshing, and memorable.

Bottom Line:

This beer is loaded with classic Helles-style lager flavors. Bready malts, honey, fruit, and noble hops. What’s not to love?