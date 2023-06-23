If you’re trying to figure out where we’ll be this summer, you can find us in the mountains. Seriously though, nothing screams “freedom” like a dose of absolute serenity in the middle of nowhere, trekking across Mother Nature’s beautifully sculpted landscapes and National Parks. But if the thought of missing out on some of summer’s best beaches, dancing to live music, and cheering with friends over some craft beer while you’re off the grid, out in the mountains makes you second-guess your plans, don’t worry…

You can have it all. High Sierra Music Festival is actually the ultimate mountain music lover’s dream, combining all the best aspects of mountain-high summer living with party vibes and dance culture.

High Sierra Music Festival remains the live music fan mainstay – a home away from home to for those eager to savor mountain-high music performances, continuous craft brews and artisanal cocktails pours, and body and mind-elevating wellness workshops. It’s this triple-threat offering amongst the Sierra Nevada mountains that have garnered the festival a prosperous three-decade-long iconic status in the music and adventure community.

This year is no different. In fact, the festival will make a return in Quincy, California June 29th-July 2nd and will oversee momentous performances from all corners of the music spectrum, including Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Thievery Corporation, Marcus King, Lotus, Cory Wong, Neil Francis, Sierra Hull, and many more. That only that, but it’s the festival’s family-friendly and engaging programming during the day mixed with its legendary late-night shows that take the form of sweat-fueled dance parties, psychedelic explorations, and once-in-a-lifetime musical memories that truly place it in a league of its own.

Plus, who wouldn’t want to sip on freshly brewed Sierra Nevada while listening to live music and swimming in the nearby pool — one of the most breathtaking scenic views in the continental U.S.? We know we would.

To gear up for this year’s 31st event, bask in these glorious mountain music photos from across High Sierra’s tenure, which exemplify the mountain-high energy we all want and need this summer season.