One of the most important parts of every vacation is where you choose to stay — whether you're on a solo adventure, a couples getaway, or an insane group trip. The accommodations you choose can pretty much make or break an entire travel experience. When it's bad, it's bad. If you've never booked a hotel room that looked nothing like the advertised photos, had horrible service, or worse, a bug problem that you didn't notice until you discovered a damn cockroach or spider in the shower…count your blessings. But when you find an epic spot that exceeds your expectations? That's what takes a vacation to the next level. Comfort, aesthetics, service, and overall coolness f*cking matter — let's not try to pretend that they don't. If you're looking to book your next big trip (or just scrolling travel options instead of Omicron numbers), check out the hotel suites below. From a cowboy-esque escape in the Catskills to a classy Hollywood abode to a downtown Dallas hotspot, these suites are worth splurging on.

Honeymoon Suite at The Dive Motel — NASHVILLE, TN The Hotel Line: Previously a dilapidated 1956 Motor Inn, The Dive Motel is a mixture of classic motel Americana meets Pantone-inspired romantic nostalgia. It features 23 one-of-a-kind rooms, including the Honeymoon Suite, showcasing an in-your-face ’70s-inspired color scheme, shag carpeting, side-by-side, six-foot soaking tubs, a sunken platform bed, and twin disco balls. Bottom Line: Whether you’re on your honeymoon or not, this motel-inspired suite will make for a unique stay. It’ll make you feel like you time-traveled back to the world’s grooviest decade. Neon orange decor, a furry comforter, and disco lights? It’s like a steamy ’70s romance film IRL. You need that. BOOK HERE. Lifestyle Suite at Canvas Hotel — DALLAS, TX The Hotel Line: Two Queen beds, a sleeper sofa, and 640 square feet of space. You can fit a whole crew in the Lifestyle Suite – just make sure to call dibs on the shower. The Bottom Line: The Canvas Hotel has everything you need for a boujee and boozy getaway. Besides the industrial-chic decor and swanky vibe of the Lifestyle Suite, the hotel is also home to a popular rooftop bar and pool. That means a fun night out on the town is only an elevator ride away — partying doesn’t get easier than that (neither does the ride home). If you do feel like venturing out, Canvas Hotel’s location is incredibly convenient, as it’s located in the heart of Cedars District in downtown. BOOK HERE.

GuestHouse at Dream Downtown — NEW YORK CITY, NY The Hotel Line: Located in NYC’s Chelsea neighborhood, Dream Downtown’s GuestHouse is a luxurious duplex penthouse featuring over 2,500-square-feet of space. Perfect for entertaining and gatherings, the suite encompasses a spacious garden terrace, a glass-bottom jacuzzi, and a Savant home automation system, as well as a personal security guard upon request. Bottom Line: Let us repeat…A glass-bottom jacuzzi and a personal security guard. This suite is begging you to throw a legendary party in the heart of the Big Apple. Sure, this trip is on the rather extravagant side of things, but splitting the bill with a group of friends for an iconic weekend in NYC is totally worth it. No one remembers the money they saved. (Unless they use that money to gain financial security, I suppose, but… YOLO!) BOOK HERE. Executive Suite at westdrift — MANHATTAN BEACH, CA The Hotel Line: A boutique hotel for travelers of all callings, westdrift Manhattan Beach delivers the sophistication of a true blue East Coast classic blended with the laidback vibe of coastal California. This luxurious Executive Suite features oversized balconies with golf course views. Bottom Line: First of all, Manhattan Beach is a totally underestimated beach destination just outside of LA. From the pristine beach and pier to the many boutique shops, restaurants, and seaside bars, Manhattan Beach makes for a quintessential Southern California weekend sans the overcrowded boardwalks. You can live out your endless summer daydreams at westdrift’s nine-hole golf course, chill by the pool, or book a surfing lesson through the hotel’s guest services. Nothing beats coming home to a luxurious room and ultra-comfortable bed after an active day in the sun. The Executive Suite gives you just that. With a view. BOOK HERE.

Wayfinder Suite at The Wayfinder Hotel — NEWPORT, RI The Hotel Line: Perfect for gathering friends or preparing for a big event, The Wayfinder’s premiere suite features an extra-large living room with a dining area, along with an oversized bathroom with a sit-down vanity, bathtub, double sink, and walk-in shower. Just over 800 square feet, the Wayfinder Suite is ideal for a group getaway or a romantic weekend respite. The Wayfinder Suite is complete with custom bohemian decor and furnishings, vintage finds, and local art. Bottom Line: Newport, Rhode Island is the kind of place that might totally surprise you — in a good way! It’s an ideal destination for a few days off the grid, and there’s no better place to stay than in a homey suite that perfectly embodies the laidback, seaside vibe of the city. BOOK HERE. Wraparound Terrace Suite at The Cosmopolitan — LAS VEGAS, NV The Hotel Line: Glass doors open to an expansive wraparound private terrace allowing fresh air and sunlight to pour into the spacious interior. With panoramic views of Las Vegas’ famous fountains, the Wraparound Terrace Suite boasts amenities not typically found in a luxury Las Vegas hotel room, including a sleek wet bar with a Sub-Zero wine chiller. Bottom Line: If you’re going to go to Las Vegas, you might as well go all out. Between the panoramic views of Sin City and the in-room bar, this room makes for the most badass pregaming and post-party setting. It’s the ultimate birthday or bachelorette experience. BOOK HERE.

The Lodge Penthouse at Urban Cowboy Lodge — CATSKILLS, NY The Hotel Line: The Lodge Penthouse is the unofficial ‘Honeymoon Suite’ of the wilderness. Found at Urban Cowboy Lodge nestled on 68 acres in the Big Indian Wilderness, the room features the famous towering black-willow headboard, oversized leather seating, a desk, a private furnished deck, a giant en-suite master bath with a clawfoot copper tub for two, and a palatial double-headed rain shower. This suite can be booked with an additional attached living room offering seating, a wet bar, and some of the best views on the property. Bottom Line: Staying in The Lodge Penhouse feels like you’re sleeping outside in the wilderness, without actually having to sleep outside in the wilderness. It’s highly stylized and very cool. BOOK HERE. GuestHouse at Dream Hollywood — LOS ANGELES, CA The Hotel Line: The 1,750-square-foot urban retreat is encased in glass and inspired by the clean simplicity of Los Angeles’ modern, mid-century architecture. The GuestHouse offers unparalleled, sprawling views of the city, from Downtown to Hollywood Hills. The suite features a plush king room, spacious living room that can be transformed into a private screening room, private terrace, and lavish bathroom with glass walls to take in the surrounding landscape. Bottom Line: You can literally live the Hollywood dream in the GuestHouse suite. Besides its incredible views and location, the suite itself is downright sexy thanks to the ultra-modern decor and sleek aesthetic. I mean, a glass shower? The sexiness rating of this room is off the charts. BOOK HERE.