Manhattan certainly isn’t short on great places to stay. There are scores of “Hotels We Love” in the city, with more popping up every year. But finding a hotel that best suits your vibe? That might take some effort. Are you feeling in the mood for an old-school classic? A cocktail-focused newcomer? A spot where digital nomads gather in droves? Manhattan has definitely got what you’re looking for (and some excellent pizza nearby), it just takes some research. To help you find your dream spot to rest your head in the city that never sleeps, we’ve rounded up 10 of the Big Apple’s best accommodations and fit each one with the energy it brings. Simply peruse the list below, find the one that best suits your style, and you’re ready to book.

Best for Hip-Hop Heads – Dream Downtown To say that Dream Downtown is the best hotel for lovers of hip-hop is, if anything, an understatement. Right downstairs you have Phillipe Chow, which is the preferred restaurant of rap royalty (and shouted out in scores of tracks). Next door is TAO nightclub, another iconic spot, beloved by rappers and featured in many a verse. Plus you’re downtown, so if you’re keen on chasing down the restaurants and bars named in your favorite tracks, you’re in the right place. As for the hotel itself, the rooms are modern, sleek, and sexy — with cool porthole windows in the rooms and some very cozy beds. Upstairs is PHD — a club where models dance on the furniture and the (very spendy) bottles are always popping. Downstairs is The Electric Room, a moody British bar that exudes cool (it might seem off-theme for this article until you connect rap’s link to the stylish British rockers of the 70s). You could be forgiven for missing it but there’s also a whole dang beach (imported sand and everything) with a glass-bottomed pool that looks into the lobby. A pool that looks into the lobby and sand carted in from some other beach? That might be the best (publically available) riff on rap’s excess in the whole city. — Steve Bramucci The Bottom Line: This is one of the most stylish hotels in the city with an in-house restaurant that plays hip-hop classics for hip-hop’s brightest stars. It’s a hell of a lot of fun to stay at! Book Here. Rooms start at $248/night. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Downtown (@dreamdowntown) Best for Mainstream Cool Kids – Virgin Hotels Midtown Okay, I’ll just say it right now: I like midtown. It’s a nice… middle ground for all the places I like to go in the city — Central Park, Harlem, Downtown, Broadway, the Village, etc. Plus I like to be close to Times Square. Not in the “I like to go to Times Square as an activity” but more because “I like to walk through Times Square for the energy.” You can like the madness of Times Square without like hanging out at the world’s biggest TGIFridays or taking photos of the naked cowboy or whatever else Times Square gets roasted for.

If you like to be in the thick of it all, like me, this brand-new Virgin Hotel is a cool in the best ways. It’s so so clean (see my rant about hotel cleanliness here) and very stylish. The moody, modern public spaces feel vaguely British while the rooms themselves are bright, airy, and simple. They’re spartan and slick, sure, but you want those qualities in an affordable hotel room because those sorts of rooms are easier to keep clean. (By contrast the Ace, just a block away, did the industrial design thing which felt cool and raw for a decade or so but now feels sort of dingy and mildewy in the wrong ways.) Everdene, the property’s in-house restaurant, does classic cocktails with precision and attention to direct, clear flavors. I trust the Manhattan or negroni or paloma that you’d get from this team 100 times out of 100. The food is similarly on point, with the pork empanadas being an absolute “must order.” — Steve Bramucci The Bottom Line: If you like being where all the action is (the cool kid action and the tourist-driven action), then this is the perfect choice. It’s cool and sleek and (for Manhattan) the price is excellent. Book Here. Rooms start at $200/night. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virgin Hotels New York City (@virginhotelsnyc) Best for Long-Term Stays – The Langham 5th Ave Many of the things I love about staying in Midtown in general could also be said about the Langham, 5th Avenue, in specific. It’s accessible, connected to the past, and scenic. In 2022, I was on the property right after they opened The Langham Club and have rarely felt so well taken care of. The space is perfect for Digital Nomads like me who need to work and want to get out of the room. Sipping espresso while ensconced in bookshelves and peering out the window over the city sure didn’t feel like I was grinding. It felt like I was living right and hustling in all the best ways.

For foodies looking to indulge in the lap of luxury, a stay at The Dominick is a no-brainer. Located on the western edge of the city’s SoHo neighborhood, this 46-story property offers breathtaking views of the city skyline and Hudson River, as well as easy on-foot access to the West Village and Tribeca neighborhoods. Best of all, The Dominick’s on-site restaurant, Vestry, promises direct access to an unforgettable meal. Spearheaded by Australian-born chef Shaun Hergatt, Vestry’s vegetable and seafood-focused offerings (think Yellowfin Tuna Tartare with sesame crisps, and spicy sauce, Wild Mushroom Risotto with honshimeji mushroom, chive, and vin jaune, and of course, caviar service) are served up alongside signature cocktails and an extensive wine list (which is heavy on the Grower Champagne offerings!) In addition to views and eats, The Dominick guests also benefit from custom-designed furnishings from Fendi Casa, floor-to-ceiling windows, soaking tubs, a 24-hour fitness center, seasonal outdoor pool, fully stocked mini bars, in-room Nespresso machines, and more. — Vicki Denig The Bottom Line: Let’s not get it twisted. The Dominick is definitely one of the pricier places to stay on this list, but who doesn’t love to pamper themselves in Manhattan? If a splurge is in the cards, snag a room here and thank yourself later. Book Here. Rooms start at $378/night. Best for Cocktail Aficionados – The Beekman View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Beekman (@thebeekmanny) There are many entities that go into making a hotel go from good to great, but in our book, the easiest way is with a solid on-site bar. Enter The Beekman, home to one of the city’s swankiest and most unforgettable cocktail bars. Set in a nine-story, Victorian-inspired atrium, The Bar Room at The Beekman mixes up some of the city’s best drinks, broken down into a Classic Cocktail Collection and the Bar Room’s signature Cocktail Collection, with steakhouse-inspired bites served up by Tom Colicchio himself.

Snag a fruit-forward 6 PM in Osaka, made with Haku Vodka, Dolin Blanc, Angostura Bitters, passionfruit, and orgeat for a fruit-forward libation, or spring for the Emily Roebling, made with Ragtime Rye Tom Colicchio Single Barrel Selection, Montenegro Amaro, maraschino, and orange for something a bit more stiff. You literally can’t beat this cocktail team anywhere in the city. In terms of accommodations, standard rooms, suites, and penthouses are all available, with every room boasting handmade leather headboards, plush velvet furniture, and a variety of vintage pieces to boot. The cherry on top? It’s actually cheaper to stay here than you may think! — Vicki Denig The Bottom Line: In terms of quality to price, The Beekman might just be NYC’s best-kept secret (and its proximity to the Brooklyn Bridge—plus on-site Bar Room, of course—make it even better!) Book Here. Rooms start at $362/night.

Best for Aspiring Rock Stars – Hotel Chelsea View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotel Chelsea (@hotelchelsea) For music lovers and creatives everywhere, we can’t recommend a stay at the Hotel Chelsea enough. Frequently deemed “The Last Bohemian Haven” in the city, the hotel’s iconic walls have hosted the likes of Bob Dylan, Jim Morrison, and Patti Smith alike, as well as Andy Warhol and Jackson Pollock. Located at 222 West 23rd Street, the 250-unit accommodation was first built between 1883 and 1885, and offers a variety of rooms, suites, and long-term hotel apartments—we recommend the Junior Balcony Suite equipped with a king-size bed, soaking tub, and private outdoor space for taking in the city’s best views. Guests enjoy access to the famed Café Chelsea (best French pastries in town, pain au chocolate and cinnamon kouign amann included!) and Lobby Bar, as well as the Basque-inspired El Quijote (a favorite of Patti Smith). In addition to its lineup of legendary past guests, the hotel also boasts a slew of fun facts — did you know Arthur C. Clarke wrote 2001: A Space Odyssey during a stay at the hotel? Or that Nancy Spungen, girlfriend of Sex Pistols’ member Sid Vicious, was found stabbed to death at the hotel in 1978 (followed by Sid himself via drug overdose four months later)? The latter fact plays into one of the many reasons why the hotel is often listed as one of the most haunted addresses in NYC. — Vicki Denig The Bottom Line: Despite the potential spook, this hotel is an absolute must-stay for fans of music and the arts—plus easy access to the High Line and Chelsea’s numerous art galleries is an added bonus. Book Here. Rooms start at $288/night. Best for the IG Influencer – NoMo SoHo View this post on Instagram A post shared by NoMo SoHo (@thenomosoho) No NYC neighborhood is more Instagrammable than SoHo, though staying in this posh part of town can often cost a pretty penny, yet somehow, the NoMo SoHo offers stylish accommodations and an “intersection of art, music, and fashion” for less than $175 a night (we know—we couldn’t believe it either).

Located just a hop, skip, and a jump away from the Canal Street subway stop, this bright and airy accommodation features an on-site cocktail bar, terrarium-style dining, and a 24/7 fitness center, perfect for keeping wellness in check between cocktail breaks and photo shoots. Each room comes equipped with floor-to-ceiling windows (perfect for getting that IG-worthy shot), marble bathrooms, and a variety of designer toiletries. Numerous communal areas offer the perfect place to connect to WiFi and catch up on emails—or let’s be real, edit and post all of your photos in real-time. — Vicki Denig The Bottom Line: This stunning hotel should cost way more than it does—that is, for now. We recommend staying here before the higher-ups catch on. Book Here. Rooms start at $179/night.

Best for Digital Nomads – Ace Hotel New York View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ace Hotel New York (@acehotelnewyork) Let’s be real—working on the go is a blessing and a curse, and nothing sucks more than posting up in a hotel room in a new city only to experience little more than its four walls. Thankfully, places like the Ace Hotel exist. Known for its sprawling downstairs café / coworking space, this on-site WFH area is a blessing to digital nomads everywhere (and best of all, the price is generally right!) Ironically located in the city’s NoMad neighborhood, this 12-story accommodation offers an on-site lobby bar, fitness center, and delicious brews from Stumptown Coffee, as well as convenient access to a handful of the city’s subway lines. In addition to expansive WFH spaces, the Ace Hotel seriously knows how to turn on the party vibe at night—think Mixtape Club curations every Wednesday night in the Lobby, as well as seasonal parties for NYFW, seasonal popups, and more. Overall, the hotel’s vibe is eclectic-meets-modern with a touch of grunge, though rest assured, the property is perfectly clean, safe, and above all, convenient. — Vicki Denig The Bottom Line: We’ve noticed that prices at the Ace can seriously fluctuate; for example, rooms are as low as $199 in early January, though can go up to $600+ during fall. Should the price not be right, be sure to at least check out the lobby area/coffee shop for all of your on-the-go “WFH” needs. Book Here. Rooms start at $218/night. Best for Wellness-Forward Travelers – The Equinox Hotel View this post on Instagram A post shared by Equinox Hotels (@equinoxhotels) In the words of the brand, the Equinox Hotel is “where hospitality meets science and fitness.” Translation? It’s lavish AF.

Anyone who’s been to an Equinox gym knows the high standards that the brand keeps, and the Hudson Yards-based hotel is no exception. Situated in a modern high-rise building that overlooks the Hudson River, this sleek and sexy property offers luxurious rooms featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, in-room minibars, Nespresso machines, and yoga mats, with one and two-bedroom suites also available. Best of all? Every room at the hotel offers a breathtaking city or river view (and for the price, it should). Guests of this 5-star accommodation have access to the hotel’s spa and on-site dining locations, as well as full privileges to use the state-of-the-art Equinox club, which clocks in at over 60,000 square feet! As Equinox says, this is high-performance living and a “place where compromise simply doesn’t exist”—we call it opulent as hell. — Vicki Denig The Bottom Line: This is luxury wellness in its finest form—and be sure to check out the chic terrace on the 24th floor. Book Here. Rooms start at $770/night.