The Best Irish Whiskeys To Get You Primed For Saint Paddy’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day isn’t for more than a week. But that shouldn’t stop you from enjoying a few pints of your favorite stout or a dram (or three) of your favorite Irish whiskey (accompanied by bangers and mash, of course). Though there’s no wrong time to enjoy Ireland’s native spirit, the month of March might be the best time to get to know brands like Bushmills, Jameson, Tullamore D.E.W. and Glendalough.

Since Ireland is one of the world’s biggest producers of whiskey (it’s spelled with an “e” there, just like in the United States), it can seem fairly daunting to pick through the various brands available. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the best Irish whiskeys to sip on St. Paddy’s and through the end of March (and pretty much every other month, as far as we’re concerned).

Powers Irish Whiskey

Chloe Doyle, tap room manager at Independence Brewing Co. in Austin, Texas

“What’s my go-to whiskey for St. Patrick’s Day Drinking? Powers Irish Whiskey. It’s simple, classic, and goes down smooth on its own or in cocktails.”