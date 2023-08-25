Lagers are the closest thing the beer world has to an “all-rounder.” Crisp and refreshing on a hot day; malty and warming on a cool night. There’s no wrong time of year for a well-made lager. That being said, there’s just something extra special about an ice-cold lager on a hot summer’s day. Whether it’s a pilsner, pale lager, Helles lager, or even a Vienna lager, we love them all. Especially as summer begins to turn the corner towards fall.

Esteban Molano, bartender at Mayami in Miami agrees. Specifically, he prefers a pilsner on the waning summer days and nights.

“The lager family and the Pils type is the one I recommend this time of year since they have a light body and have little toasted malts that give them great freshness and are easy to drink.”

Other bartenders have their own preferences for end-of-summer lagers. That’s why we asked some of our favorites to tell us their favorite, refreshing lagers for the remaining summer days ahead. Keep scrolling to see all of their picks.

New Glarus Two Women Lager

Alex Barbatsis, bartender at The Whistler in Chicago

ABV: 5%

Average Price: $10 for a six-pack

The Beer:

Two Women Lager from New Glarus Brewing in Wisconsin is so refreshing and has a biscuit note that really rounds out the fruit flavors. It’s a wonderful beer that’s only sold in Wisconsin, but luckily, it’s a quick drive from Chicago.

Tasting Notes:

It’s known for its nose of toasted grain and floral hops as well as a palate of cracker-y malts, honey, citrus, and floral hops.

Fort Point Yuzu KSA

Michael Carlisi, beverage director at Barrio in San Francisco

ABV: 4.3%

Average Price: $17 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

The Beer:

Fort Point in San Francisco makes a Yuzu KSA that is outstanding. Super light, citrusy and refreshing, it’s the perfect companion for a trip to a pool, beach, lake, or river.

Tasting Notes:

This mix of a classic Kölsch-Style Ale and yuzu juice is crisp, refreshing, and has just a hint of tart yuzu to make it an exciting, unique warm weather beer.

Trumer Pils

Shiva Thapa, head bartender at Miller & Lux in San Francisco

ABV: 4.9%

Average Price: $9 for a six-pack

The Beer:

A German-style Pilsner, Trumer Pils is the best lager for a hot summer. A malt mashing process and proprietary yeast make Trumer Pils very unique in the beer world.

Tasting Notes:

With great hops flavor and a lighter body, it is brewed with a combination of Saaz and Austrian hops. It has the taste of a classic European lager and is perfect for a hot day.

Narragansett Lager

Jared Bailey, bar manager at Soho Cigar Bar in New York City

ABV: 5%

Average Price: $7 for a six-pack of 16-ounce cans

The Beer:

Hailing from the ocean state, an ice-cold Narragansett cannot be beat especially after a long day on the beach. It’s the perfect pick-me-up to get the night going. Crisp, refreshing, and perfect.

Tasting Notes:

The beer most famous for being featured in ‘Jaws’ is filled with cracker-y malts, sweet corn, citrus peels, honey, and floral hops.

Dovetail Helles

Phillip Miley, beverage curator and general manager at 1308 in Chicago

ABV: 4.4%

Average Price: $9 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

The Beer:

I love Dovetail Brewery’s Helles. They make such great beers. The Helles is super light and crisp and has such awesome malt flavors. It gets its hop flavor from the addition of Saphir hops.

Tasting Notes:

Dovetail’s flagship Helles has aromas of cereal grains and floral hops and a palate of citrus peels, sweet malts, and floral, herbal, and piney hops.

The Tank La Playita

Stephanie Torres, assistant director of food and beverage at The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort in Miami

ABV: 5.1%

Average Price: $13 for a six-pack

The Beer:

La Playita from the Tank Brewing Company in Miami is a crisp, flavorful, German-style lager that’s great for a beach day.

Tasting Notes:

Its distinct flavors of ginger and lime, finished with burnt sugar, offer a unique tasting experience on the palate.