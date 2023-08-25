Lagers are the closest thing the beer world has to an “all-rounder.” Crisp and refreshing on a hot day; malty and warming on a cool night. There’s no wrong time of year for a well-made lager. That being said, there’s just something extra special about an ice-cold lager on a hot summer’s day. Whether it’s a pilsner, pale lager, Helles lager, or even a Vienna lager, we love them all. Especially as summer begins to turn the corner towards fall.
Esteban Molano, bartender at Mayami in Miami agrees. Specifically, he prefers a pilsner on the waning summer days and nights.
“The lager family and the Pils type is the one I recommend this time of year since they have a light body and have little toasted malts that give them great freshness and are easy to drink.”
Other bartenders have their own preferences for end-of-summer lagers. That’s why we asked some of our favorites to tell us their favorite, refreshing lagers for the remaining summer days ahead. Keep scrolling to see all of their picks.
New Glarus Two Women Lager
Alex Barbatsis, bartender at The Whistler in Chicago
ABV: 5%
Average Price: $10 for a six-pack
The Beer:
Two Women Lager from New Glarus Brewing in Wisconsin is so refreshing and has a biscuit note that really rounds out the fruit flavors. It’s a wonderful beer that’s only sold in Wisconsin, but luckily, it’s a quick drive from Chicago.
Tasting Notes:
It’s known for its nose of toasted grain and floral hops as well as a palate of cracker-y malts, honey, citrus, and floral hops.
Fort Point Yuzu KSA
Michael Carlisi, beverage director at Barrio in San Francisco
ABV: 4.3%
Average Price: $17 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans
The Beer:
Fort Point in San Francisco makes a Yuzu KSA that is outstanding. Super light, citrusy and refreshing, it’s the perfect companion for a trip to a pool, beach, lake, or river.
Tasting Notes:
This mix of a classic Kölsch-Style Ale and yuzu juice is crisp, refreshing, and has just a hint of tart yuzu to make it an exciting, unique warm weather beer.
Trumer Pils
Shiva Thapa, head bartender at Miller & Lux in San Francisco
ABV: 4.9%
Average Price: $9 for a six-pack
The Beer:
A German-style Pilsner, Trumer Pils is the best lager for a hot summer. A malt mashing process and proprietary yeast make Trumer Pils very unique in the beer world.
Tasting Notes:
With great hops flavor and a lighter body, it is brewed with a combination of Saaz and Austrian hops. It has the taste of a classic European lager and is perfect for a hot day.
Narragansett Lager
Jared Bailey, bar manager at Soho Cigar Bar in New York City
ABV: 5%
Average Price: $7 for a six-pack of 16-ounce cans
The Beer:
Hailing from the ocean state, an ice-cold Narragansett cannot be beat especially after a long day on the beach. It’s the perfect pick-me-up to get the night going. Crisp, refreshing, and perfect.
Tasting Notes:
The beer most famous for being featured in ‘Jaws’ is filled with cracker-y malts, sweet corn, citrus peels, honey, and floral hops.
Dovetail Helles
Phillip Miley, beverage curator and general manager at 1308 in Chicago
ABV: 4.4%
Average Price: $9 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans
The Beer:
I love Dovetail Brewery’s Helles. They make such great beers. The Helles is super light and crisp and has such awesome malt flavors. It gets its hop flavor from the addition of Saphir hops.
Tasting Notes:
Dovetail’s flagship Helles has aromas of cereal grains and floral hops and a palate of citrus peels, sweet malts, and floral, herbal, and piney hops.
The Tank La Playita
Stephanie Torres, assistant director of food and beverage at The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort in Miami
ABV: 5.1%
Average Price: $13 for a six-pack
The Beer:
La Playita from the Tank Brewing Company in Miami is a crisp, flavorful, German-style lager that’s great for a beach day.
Tasting Notes:
Its distinct flavors of ginger and lime, finished with burnt sugar, offer a unique tasting experience on the palate.
Pilsner Urquell
Mitchell Patmagrian, lobby lounge bartender at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes in Orlando
ABV: 4.4%
Average Price: $10 for a six-pack
The Beer:
Pilsner Urquell is no doubt the best lager for a hot summer day. I personally have one or two bottles or maybe even a 6-pack when mowing my one-acre lawn. Crisp, balanced, and perfect for a hot day.
Tasting Notes:
The original pale lager, it’s fresh, full of flavor, with the perfect balance of sweetness and bitterness.
Modelo Especial
Deke Dunn, bar and creative director at Allegory in Washington, DC
ABV: 4.4%
Average Price: $9 for a six-pack
The Beer:
The best summer lager is Modelo Especial. It’s light, refreshing, and cheap. It’s tough to beat an easy-drinking Mexican lager on a hot, end of summer day or night.
Tasting Notes:
It has a great, crisp finish and it goes down way too easily. Grab a couple limes if you want to turn up the summertime vibes, but there really is nothing better.
Common Roots Lager
Graham Christie, bar manager at The Gem in Bolton Landing, New York
ABV: 5.2%
Average Price: $11 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans
The Beer:
My go-to Lager on a hot summer day is from Common Roots Brewing Company. It is a German-style Helles Lager, so it is light, crisp, and always refreshing on a hot day.
Tasting Notes:
Its light bitterness and crisp, slightly citrusy notes make it infinitely drinkable and extremely refreshing.
Pacifico Clara
Pedro Pozo, beverage director of Grupo Bakan in Miami
ABV: 4.5%
Average Price: $10 for a six-pack
The Beer:
The best lagers come from hot places, although there is some debate within Mexico itself as to who makes the best beer. Pacifico is my choice for a hot day, it has the lightest body while still delivering the flavor and refreshment expected from a great lager.
Tasting Notes:
Bready malts, sweet corn, honey, citrus peels, and gentle, herbal, piney hops make for a refreshing summer sipper.
Sapporo Lager
Mercedes Cowper, certified sommelier and bar manager at Round Robin Bar in Washington, DC
ABV: 5%
Average Price: $9 for a six-pack
The Beer:
For a guest looking to have a light, easy-sipping beer, I suggest a Sapporo lager from Japan. Top it off with Sprite (frequently offered at pubs in England circa 2009) to make it a summer shandy-like beverage. Or just drink this refreshing, crisp, flavorful lager on its own.
Tasting Notes:
It’s known for its sweet rice, citrus, honey, and floral, hoppy flavor profile. It’s a unique lager well-suited for end of summer heat.
The Stockyards Cerveza Royale
Chase West, restaurant manager at Percheron in Kansas City
ABV: 4.5%
Average Price: $10 for a six-pack
The Beer:
When you think of Mexican-style lager your mind goes to Corona or Modelo. The Stockyards Cervesa Royale (from a local KC Brewery) is a personal favorite because not only is it locally sourced, but it tastes great.
Tasting Notes:
The light-bodied, crisp flavor pairs perfectly with the summer heat. Hand me a cold glass and lime wedge with this beer and I won’t be leaving until we run out.