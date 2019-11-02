With Halloween and Día De Muertos basically falling on a weekend this year, parties abound. That means it’s time to stock up on some mezcals (and a few Irish whiskeys) for your days and nights of reveling. Día De Muertos is about celebrating the lives of those who’ve passed on, keeping their memories alive generation after generation. It’s also a time to celebrate, eat copious amounts of food (and sugar), and get down.

Or maybe you’ll just throw on Coco and have a good, long cry. Either way, a nice bottle of mezcal is a solid call.

Mezcal is currently surging in the spirits world. The agave-based drink is often hand-made, with traditional techniques and high-level distillery skills. It’s hard harvested, roasted underground, ground by stone, fermented with wild yeasts, twice distilled, and sometimes aged in wood barrels for various lengths of time before bottling. That’s a lot of craft, right there.

Keywords to know as we kick this list off: Joven means young or un-aged. Reposado is aged anywhere from two to nine months. Añejo is aged at least 12 months. You’ll also find words on the label like “espadín,” “arroqueño,” or “tobalá” (along with several others), these designate which breed of agave was used to make the mezcal. Another very common term is “pechuga.” That denotes a mezcal that’s been cut with aromatics or botanicals and distilled with chicken, duck, or turkey. There are, of course, other phrases to know, but this baseline should help you decipher the basics.

The ten mezcal bottles below span joven to añejo. Some of these bottles are going to be available at most (good) liquor stores, others will take a little effort to track down. Either way, it’ll be worth the effort to enjoy these smoky and funky sips. Check ’em out!