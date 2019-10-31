All The Food Deals You Can Score Just By Dressing Up This Halloween

Happy Halloween! If you’ve been thinking that today is only about scoring free candy — time to dream bigger. With Halloween comes a whole range of food and drink deals that’ll get you and your crew fed on the cheap. As we inch closer to winter, it’s time to pack on some extra heft to help keep us warm, and there is no better way to do that than with loads of candy, cheap booze, and lots of food.

So get out there, wear your costume, and score those deals! It’s insanely easy.

For this roundup, we went ahead and excluded all of the deals exclusive to children because — I mean who cares about them, right? Too long have children been trying to claim Halloween as their own, we won’t stand for it. Here are all the best food deals to reward you for putting the effort into crafting a sick costume.

Applebee’s — Applebees won’t give you anything for dressing up in costume, but you can order a $1 Vampire cocktail, which consists of rum, cherry, and floating vampire teeth. Gimmicky? Yes. But it’ a $1 cocktail, so we’re with it.

Baskin-Robbins — You don’t even need to show up in costume for this one, Baskin-Robbins is just digging on Halloween because it lands on the 31st and that’s how many flavors they have. Whatever, we’ll take it. Single scoops are just $1.70 all day long and repack courts are being sold two for $7.99.

Ice cream in October, it’s a Halloween miracle.

Carvel — Carvel has special Halloween themed desserts, like the Slime Shake, complete with edible slime!

Check out these scary-good offers and our @FreeformTV @31Nights of Halloween Slime Shake before they're gone! https://t.co/ILYBbzpD0L pic.twitter.com/GNUAWC3bwm — Carvel Ice Cream (@CarvelIceCream) October 29, 2019

Chili’s — Grab a FANGtastic ‘Rita for $5 at Chili’s. It’s not as good as Applebee’s deal, but with Lunazul tequila, Cointreau, fresh sour, and blood orange syrup this one makes for a delicious cocktail.