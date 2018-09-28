View this post on Instagram
Me on my way to cosplay another character besides Harley… wait this escalator is broken……. 🤔 Okay but seriously, I have lots of new characters planned and I’m super excited to share them with y’all!! Stay tuneddddd 😉 📸: @perfectfive_ . . . . . . #cosplay #cosplayer #harleyquinncosplay #harleyquinn #harleenquinzel #batman #joker #jokercosplay #classicharleyquinn #suicidesquad #btas #dc #dccomics #puddin #houstoncosplay #houstoncosplayer #fandemictour #fandemictour2018 #fandemictourhouston
Harley Quinn costume by clowngirlcosplays.
Halloween is coming soon — which means you’re sure to be searching for costume ideas. Where will you go for inspiration? The news (please, no)? Music (do-able)? Pop culture (so you can secretly judge anyone who doesn’t get which meme you are incarnating)?
TV shows and movies are always a nice touchstone. Harley Quinn is tracking to be a popular costume again this year, whether it’s the comic book version as above or the more recent Suicide Squad “Daddy’s Little Monster” Harley, like this one by infamous_harley_quinn. (More pictures here.)
View this post on Instagram
Boom 💣 Editing my Q&A now to post up tomorrow Puddins! 😇 Have somewhat found out how to use YouTube 😅 Channel link is in the description 🙈 (PS. if anyone wants to try and make a YouTube banner, I would love to see them because I am hopeless 😳❣) – – – #harleyquinn #harleenquinzel #suicidesquad #puddin #joker #jokerandharley #harleyandjoker #daddyslilmonster #margotrobbie #dc #dccomics #cosplay #comiccon2016 #comiccon #ozcomiccon
Join The Discussion: Log In With