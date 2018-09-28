Harley Quinn costume by clowngirlcosplays.

Halloween is coming soon — which means you’re sure to be searching for costume ideas. Where will you go for inspiration? The news (please, no)? Music (do-able)? Pop culture (so you can secretly judge anyone who doesn’t get which meme you are incarnating)?

TV shows and movies are always a nice touchstone. Harley Quinn is tracking to be a popular costume again this year, whether it’s the comic book version as above or the more recent Suicide Squad “Daddy’s Little Monster” Harley, like this one by infamous_harley_quinn. (More pictures here.)