This New Japanese Whisky Offers A Perfect Introduction To The Style

Japanese whisky can often feel a tad inscrutable. It doesn’t have tight parameters and can be anything from long-aged single malts and single-grain whiskies to blends of those two styles to broader blends of whiskeys from all over the world (some of which are aged in Japanese wood, some of which aren’t). There’s a lot going on and it can be confounding to a novice — it’s all harder to find in the U.S. and it’s often prohibitively expensive.
There’s not a whole lot we can do about the last two points, but I can help you understand the style a bit more. To do that, I’m going to highlight a single bottle of new Japanese single malt that’s so good that it feels essential. Some — me! — might even claim that it’s quintessential.
Below, I’m giving you an in-depth look at 2023’s Nikka Whisky Single Malt Yoichi 10 Years Old. The subtly peated malt is a nuanced and deeply unique sipping whisky that, yes, will both be harder to find (compared to, say, a local bourbon or rye) and, yes, is likely to be expensive when you do find it. But it’s worth the price, in that this bottle conveys the balanced and nuanced brilliance that Japanese whisky can often exhibit.
I say “can” because Japanese whisky has just as much garbage on the lower shelves as any other style. But this is the antithesis of that. This is the whisky that helps you fall in love with the entire region/style of whisky and makes you a devotee for life. With that in mind, let’s get into what’s in the bottle.
Nikka Whisky Single Malt Yoichi 10 Years Old
ABV: 45%
Average Price: $479
The Whisky:
The Yoichi facility is perched on the Hokkaido coast in the far north of Japan. The whisky is made very slowly with lightly peated local malt. The mash is made with local spring water and slowly distilled in pot stills with direct coal heating underneath. That whisky is then left to age for 10 years by the sea but also in the forest, in used oak, until it’s just right. The barrels are then vatted in a large wooden tank and bottled with a touch of that local water.
Tasting Notes:
Nose: There’s a clear sense of an old herb spice cupboard with a hint of mint and sage that leads to fresh tart apples and red berries with a touch of smoked plums and apricots next to fresh pain au chocolate dipped in floral honey.
Palate: That buttery pastry opens the taste with a hint of white pepper and dried strawberries dipped in milk chocolate and drizzled with a spiced caramel before this thin whisper of smoked mushroom powder sneaks in.
Finish: That smoked umami vibe attaches to a dry oakiness with a sense of apricot leather just kissed with sweet orchard wood smoke and soft pepperiness tied to malted honey digestive biscuits before a final rush of creamy yet still floral honey softens everything.
Bottom Line:
This is the ultimate slow-sipping whisky that just keeps going. Add some water and you’ll start getting creamy nuttiness and soft white cake with a hint of toffee and raspberry cream. Add a rock and it gets even creamier — almost buttery with a sense of croissant covered in salted butter and marmalade. There might be no end to how deep this whisky goes.
Moreover, it might be one of the only whiskeys out there that feels like it’s worth the price from the moment you smell it.
Ranking:
95/100 — There are a few better whiskies from Japan, but not many at this price point. It’s a great example of the style — so buy a bottle and chalk it up to your “whiskey education fund.”