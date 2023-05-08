This New Japanese Whisky Offers A Perfect Introduction To The Style

Japanese whisky can often feel a tad inscrutable. It doesn’t have tight parameters and can be anything from long-aged single malts and single-grain whiskies to blends of those two styles to broader blends of whiskeys from all over the world (some of which are aged in Japanese wood, some of which aren’t). There’s a lot going on and it can be confounding to a novice — it’s all harder to find in the U.S. and it’s often prohibitively expensive.

There’s not a whole lot we can do about the last two points, but I can help you understand the style a bit more. To do that, I’m going to highlight a single bottle of new Japanese single malt that’s so good that it feels essential. Some — me! — might even claim that it’s quintessential.

Below, I’m giving you an in-depth look at 2023’s Nikka Whisky Single Malt Yoichi 10 Years Old. The subtly peated malt is a nuanced and deeply unique sipping whisky that, yes, will both be harder to find (compared to, say, a local bourbon or rye) and, yes, is likely to be expensive when you do find it. But it’s worth the price, in that this bottle conveys the balanced and nuanced brilliance that Japanese whisky can often exhibit.

I say “can” because Japanese whisky has just as much garbage on the lower shelves as any other style. But this is the antithesis of that. This is the whisky that helps you fall in love with the entire region/style of whisky and makes you a devotee for life. With that in mind, let’s get into what’s in the bottle.

Check Out The Best New Whiskeys Of The Last Six Months: