The Absolute Best Pizza In Every Northeastern State

Well, we’ve made it to the end of our pizza journey across America. The northeastern United States is where pizza entered the American food zeitgeist via waves of Italian migration from predominately Naples and Sicily. This is where it all started (on this continent). Mini-cultures popped up in New York and the surrounding areas around the turn of the last century. Over the next 100-odd years, pizza moved across the country and morphed into wonderous new forms. Today, it’s a multi-billion dollar industry with so many variables it’s nearly impossible to track them all (but we try, out of a sense of duty).

It’s hard to pick the best pizza when there’s so much to choose from — nowhere is that more evident than the northeast. While these picks might not be your personal favorites, they are the unassailable spots. These are the must-visits that you’ll have to hit up at least once in your life. Visiting these pizza joints and parlors will broaden your pizza knowledge and deepen your adoration. They are the best pizza experiences in America’s northeast.

WASHINGTON, DC: 2 Amy’s

Washington, DC, has a pretty broad pizza culture. The jumbo DC slices of Adams Morgan are the stuff of drunken legend. But we’re not going with a jumbo slice this time around.

2 Amy’s was one of the first pizzerias outside of Italy to earn the Italian DOC (Denominazione di Origine Controllata) certification. That’s given to places or foods that meet the strict cultural and quality requirements to be actual Italian specialties. In this case, it was for their Margherita DOC pie and deep love of executing some of the best Italian dishes in the DC area. The pizza has a creamy and earthy mozzarella di bufala (cheese made with wild water buffalo milk) along with the exact durum wheat you’d find at the finest pizzerias across Napoli. The type 00 flour is expertly cold fermented overnight and then proofed over wood coals from the wood-fired oven. This gives the dough that wonderful chew along with an exact level of firey char. The San Marzano tomato base is slightly sweet with an umami edge that adds bite. The basil is the brightest and freshest there is. If there’s perfection in pizza, this might be close.

So, by all means, get wasted and nosh a jumbo slice on the streets late at night. Then spend an evening at 2 Amy’s enjoying some of the best Neapolitan pizzas outside of Naples.