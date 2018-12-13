A Beer Lover’s Guide To The Best Beer Bars And Breweries In Melbourne

Getty Images/Uproxx

Winter has set in up north. Down Australia way, however, it’s the height of summer. The pull of a trip Down Under is strong right now. Add in the fact that prices have never been cheaper to get there and, well, what are you waiting for? If you do end up heading to Oz, we’ve got all the beer recommendations you need.

Beer and food in Australia feel inextricably bound. Backyard barbecues, colonial pubs, beer gardens under shady trees, and a killer food scenes make for a great beer scene in Australia’s food capital, Melbourne. Any city with a stout devotion to food has great beer. Melbourne goes deep with both.

The great thing about the beer scene in Melbourne is how chill the vibe is while still hitting great beer-fueled heights from beer shops to breweries to restaurants. The ten spots listen below represent some of the best places to start your beer-journey through the Victorian capital and, eventually, deeper into the Australian drinking scene. Strike up conversations with local brewers and beer lovers in any of these locales and they’ll happily take you deeper.

This is Australia after all, drinking and making new friends is in the blood here.

The Alehouse Project

The Alehouse Project is the perfect place to dip your toes in the sudsy beer-waters of Melbourne. The red brick joint is devoted to all things local craft. The vibe is open, convivial, and offers a great chance to eat some tasty food while sampling the good stuff.

The tap list highlights 12 local brews on a rotating schedule. You’ll be treated to what’s fresh and new right now in the Melbourne beer scene. This is the sort of place where you can spend a whole day getting comfortable with the time zone change while gorging on some comfort food and drinking a great beer to ease the jet lag pain.