While nobody is going to fault you for enjoying a frozen, uber-sweet daiquiri when you’re on vacation, there’s no beating the classic, simple daiquiri. We’re talking the un-frozen kind; no strawberries or bananas involved. It’s made with only three ingredients: white rum (although some bartenders will mix it up with dark or flavored rum), fresh lime juice, and simple syrup.

That’s it. Easy peasy. Unless you’re Papa and take yours a tad stronger.

The simplicity of the drink allows all of the flavors to shine. You get the molasses, caramel, and vanilla sweetness of the rum, the fresh citrus flavor from the lime juice, and the sweet flavor from sugar. There’s a reason it’s one of the most popular cocktails of all time. As long as you have freshly squeezed lime juice and flavorful simple syrup, you’re in good shape. The difference between a great daiquiri and an okay (or even bad) one is the rum.

It’s important to select a rum that will be complementary to the other flavors of the drink. To find the best choices, we turned to the folks who spend their days mixing up drinks behind the bar. We asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the one rum they always mix into a classic daiquiri. Keep reading to see all of their picks.

Bacardi Reserve Ocho Rye Cask Finish

Federico Doldi, food & beverage director at Gansevoort Meatpacking in New York City

ABV: 45%

Average Price: $43

The Rum:

One of the best rums to mix into a classic daiquiri is the Bacardi Reserve Ocho Rye Cask Finish. This incredibly tasty rum offers not only the classic aged rum profile you want in a daiquiri but also has some smokiness to it, making it even more perfect for cold winter daiquiris.

Tasting Notes:

Molasses, vanilla beans, and caramel make way for cinnamon, pepper, and other warming spices. The bold flavor works well as the base for a daiquiri.

Detroit City Summer Rum

Petr Balcarovsky, lead bartender of The Apparatus Room in Detroit

ABV: 44%

Average Price: $25

The Rum:

The Detroit City Summer Rum is a great choice for a daiquiri. A true wholesome daiquiri should be crisp, refreshing, and filled with bright flavors. The Detroit City Summer Rum elevates the daiquiri naturally thanks to the beautiful way it was produced and its composition.

Tasting Notes:

The brings a nose full of Jamaican funk with ripe banana, pineapple, and clove. The light rose gold body has a creamy mouthfeel full of Caribbean fruit notes like papaya, guava, mangos, and coconut. The silky-smooth finish offers hints of lime, toffee, and French Indie spice.