Best Dsitillers’ Single Malt Scotch — Loch Lomond Original Single Malt ABV: 46% Average Price: $38 The Whisky: This lightly peated single malt from the Highlands is a classic. The juice is a no-age-statement whisky that’s meant as an entry point to the wider brand. The malt is just kissed with peat while malting. The single malt blend is a mix of those barrels with an eye on highlighting the subtler aspects of the whisky. Once vatted, the whisky is proofed and bottled. Tasting Notes: The nose opens with a nice dose of honey wafer biscuits wrapped in an old leather sheet with a hint of dried grass, soft raisin, and mildly spicy malts. The palate leans into those malts with a hint of malted vanilla next to oatmeal cookies with cinnamon, raisins, and walnuts next to a glass of heavy cream for dipping. The end kicks in with a sharp orange/cinnamon before descending toward soft oak and more of that leather and honey wafer. Bottom Line: This is pretty goddamn good for what is essentially a cheap scotch. This over some rocks or as a base of a cocktail is a solid play. Best Dsitillers’ Single Malt Scotch — Old Pulteney 15-Year-Old Single Malt ABV: 46% Average Price: $98 The Whisky: This seaside Highland whisky is a whisky lover’s brand. The unpeated juice in this case is made from local malted barley. That spirit goes into ex-bourbon barrels for 15 years before it’s refilled into first-fill ex-Oloroso sherry butts for a final rest. Finally, the whisky is vatted and proofed before bottling. Tasting Notes: Soft stewed pears in honey with a hint of saffron open the nose next to a touch of raisin, dried apple chips, and maybe some dried roses and orange rinds. The palate touches on a chocolatey coffee with hints of vanilla bean, minced meat pies, and mulled wine spice with a smidge of sour red wine in there. The end is part sticky toffee pudding and part salted dried berries with a hint of marzipan and dark chocolate tobacco on the finish. Bottom Line: This is a really solid whisky. I dig this on a single rock as a slow evening sipper.

Best Dsitillers’ Single Malt Scotch — Old Pulteney 18-Year-Old Single Malt ABV: 46% Average Price: $154 The Whisky: This unpeated Highland whisky is aged in second-fill ex-bourbon casks for 18 years before being re-barreled into first-fill ex-Oloroso sherry casks for a final maturation. Finally, the juice is vatted, proofed down, and bottled. Tasting Notes: Bright notes of floral honey greet your nose as yellow pears, orange blossoms, and tart apples mingle with a thin line of vanilla cream, winter spice, and chocolate-covered raisins. The palate leans into the chocolate while the taste gets slightly bitter like an espresso bean before a minced meat pie drops in with sweetness and meaty dried fruit with a good dusting of brown spices. The end has a nice hit of orange zest that leads to a holiday cake with tons of dried and candied fruits and a good measure of wintry spices. Bottom Line: This is a nice step up from the last entry. It’s just that little bit more dialed, which makes it the perfect post-meal sipper or holiday pour. Take your time with this one, add a few drops of water, and let it bloom in the glass and your senses. Best Dsitillers’ Single Malt Scotch & Best in Class — Glen Scotia Victoriana Single Malt ABV: 54.2% Average Price: $95 The Whisky: This Campbelltown whisky is a rarity, like most whiskies from the tiny region. After an initial maturation, the whisky spends a final 12 months maturing in 30 percent Pedro Ximenez sherry butts and 70 percent heavily charred American oak before bottling truly as-is — no proofing, no filtering, no coloring. Tasting Notes: The nose on this is thick with a lot of savory fruit — figs, summer squash — next to sweet oranges, overripe pineapple, and robust but fresh florals. On the palate, that floral nature takes in a nasturtium vibe with a layer of spice next to a thin line of saltwater taffy wax paper wrappers, rum-soaked cinnamon sticks, and a thin layer of creamy vanilla. The end has a vibe that’s kind of like malt-soaked tropical fruit next to spicy vanilla pudding with a whisper of singed apple bark lurking in the background. Bottom Line: This is one that’s really worth tracking down. It’s also not that pricy for how rare this stuff really is (there’s really not that much juice coming out of Campbeltown). When you do find it, take your time and sip it slowly — or make one hell of a Manhattan with it.