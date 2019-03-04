The Best Spring Break Destinations, According To Spring Breakers

Unsplash

Spring Break is nearly upon us. If you haven’t already booked a trip, the time is now. Thing is, there are a lot of choices out there. Do you hit the ski slopes? The beach? A tiny, secluded island that no one has heard of? Vegas, baby? There’s so much world to see and you don’t want to waste a coveted week off on a bad choice.

To help you make a great call for Spraaaaaaaang Breeeeeeaaaaak this year, we thought we’d ask the party people themselves where they love to revel. We popped over to Ranker to check out the top ten spots adored by the masses. There are a few classic “Spring Break” destinations in the mix, for sure. There are also a few low-key spots that might be worth the extra effort to get to this month.

Check out the peoples’ picks and let us know where you’re going in the comments!

10. Montego Bay, Jamaica

Paradise only four hours from New York? Sounds good to us. Jamaica is a great destination for anyone looking to party yet still go all-in on a tropical paradise with dope waterfalls, idyllic beaches, great food, plenty of cannabis, and space for a few lazy days in between all the partying.

GET THERE: You can score a roundtrip from New York to Montego Bay (nonstop) for around $400 right now.