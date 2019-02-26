Photographing Miami — The Most Visual City In America

Miami is a photographer’s dream. Every corner is bursting with color. Street art explodes across warehouse walls. The water is brilliantly blue. The sand is parched white. There are vintage cars to admire, sunrises that melt from deep purple to technicolor pink to brilliant peach, and scores of people walking the streets — oozing both confidence and a genuine sense of style. Perhaps more than anywhere in America, this city is abuzz with culture.
As an amateur photographer, I came home from a recent trip to Miami with a camera full of photos. There are always captivating images to train your lens on — from the street art of Wynwood to the history of Little Havana to the energy and aesthetic beauty of the beach scene to the Art Deco institutions along Ocean Drive. But I soon realized that what I really wanted was to capture the city’s scope and culture through the eyes of a local.
With that aim, I reached out to Cuban-American photographer and Miami expert Carla Peña. I’ve long admired Carla’s editorial work for its bright color palette — perfect for matching the vivid colors you see so often in Miami.
Peña spent a week touring the city, from Wynwood to South Pointe Park. Check out her photos and witness the rich cultural diversity on display. Admire the vibrant tones and historic architecture. After seeing these pictures and Carla’s captions, I’m sure you’ll be left to draw the same conclusion I did: “That’s where I want to be this winter.”
DOWNTOWN MIAMI:
Downtown Miami is booming right now, with a renowned dining scene and exciting new boutiques and nightclubs. This is where the city’s rich history meets its penchant for reinvention. You can see that reflected in the museums that line the waterfront, including Carla’s favorite, the Pérez Art Museum.
LITTLE HAVANA:
Little Havana is the epicenter of Cuban-American culture in Miami and the entire United States. The famed Calle Ocho is home to some of the city’s best restaurants, live music, and — as Carla discovered — ice creameries. Look for the shiny, colorful roosters in front of businesses and on street corners. These vibrant pieces of art mark a pathway through the neighborhood.
WYNWOOD ARTS DISTRICT:
Wynwood is quite possibly one of the most buzzed about neighborhoods in the United States. The Wynwood Walls are an absolute must-visit for anyone who loves street art, and the restaurants, coffee shops, night clubs, and boutiques that populate the area and make it a must-see travel destination.
SOUTH BEACH:
South Beach thrums with energy. Its scenery is both unique and iconic, with Art Deco buildings surrounded by greenery and inviting ocean-front pools. From fine dining to beach hopping — you can do it all here. In style.