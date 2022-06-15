On one of those brutally hot, humid, days — the types of days you talk about years later, where your shirt seems to stick to your body all day long and you prefer the humming, manufactured cool of central air to the blistering heat of the midday sun — what kind of beer do you imagine drinking to quench your monumental thirst? Certainly not a stout, porter, or some other dark beer. No, for this challenge, you need the coldest, crispiest, most thirst-quenching, easy-drinking beers. Pilsners and lagers usually fit that bill. There are plenty to choose from, but this time around we did the work for you. We found eight of the crispiest summer beers widely available at stores and tasted them blindly. Then we rated and ranked the best of the bunch. Here’s the lineup: Sixpoint The Crisp

Schilling Alexandr

Upland Champagne Velvet

Pilsner Urquell

Bitburger Premium Pilsner

Founders Solid Gold

Brooklyn Pilsner

Jack’s Abby Post Shift Pilsner

Part 1: The Tasting Taste 1 Tasting Notes: Subtle caramel malts, floral hops, grains, and slight citrus are prevalent on the nose. The taste follows suit with earthy, grassy flavors that pair well with floral, slightly spicy hops, sweet malts, and a crisp, dry finish that leaves you craving more. From my tasting notes: A very crushable, crisp beer.

Taste 2 Tasting Notes: On the nose, I found aromas of wet grass, floral hops, Meyer lemons, and bready malts. The palate is as crisp as I’d hope with flavors like caramel malts, lemon zest, more earthy grass, floral hops, and slight pine at the finish that brings everything together nicely. All in all, a very complex, memorable, summery beer. Taste 3 Tasting Notes: Corn, honey, citrus zest, and not much else. But what else would you want in an easy-drinking beer, right? The palate is slightly more complex with lemon peel, bread-like malt, and grains taking center stage with a slightly bitter finish. All in all, fairly bland in overall flavor. But not a terrible beer. Taste 4 Tasting Notes: On the nose, I found some caramel malts, wet grass, lemon zest, and freshly-baked bread. With all of that, the palate was slightly underwhelming with more earthy grass, some grains, and a slight lemon. Otherwise, muted.

From my tasting notes: The finish was dry and pleasing, but I wish there was a little more complexity in the overall flavor. Taste 5 Tasting Notes: Complex aromas of yeasty bread, slight skunk, floral hops, grains, and sweet corn were notable on the nose. Drinking it only added to the experience with flavors like wet grass, wheat, bready malt, floral hops, sweet corn, and slight citrus. The finish is dry, clean, and refreshing.

Taste 6 Tasting Notes: Aromas of floral hops, slight fruity flavors, sweet corn, lemon curd, and grains are found on this beer’s nose. On the palate, I found more sweet corn, bready malts, lemon zest, floral hops, and a nice, dry, crisp, dry finish. From my tasting notes: I was left craving another one immediately. Taste 7 Tasting Notes: Not much going on with this beer’s nose. There are hints of grains, some bread, and floral hops. But really nothing else of note. The flavor is surprisingly light with some caramel malts, slight citrus, and some spicy hops. The finish is dry and pleasing, but this beer was as close to yellow, fizzy water as I’ve had in a long time. Taste 8 Tasting Notes: Sweet corn, floral hops, citrus, and gentle spices on the nose were simple and clean and immediately drew me in. The palate continued this trend with notes of caramel malts, more sugary corn, slightly bitter hops, a light fruity flavor, and a clean, dry finish. From my tasting notes: This beer is simple, flavorful, and highly refreshing.