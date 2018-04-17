Uproxx

Time is ticking to book a great summer adventure. As May quickly approaches, the spring shoulder season wanes and the best cheap flights will become fewer and farther between. Right now is the time to book if you want to score great deals before prices spike over the summer.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

SECRET FLYING DEALS OF THE WEEK

The best place to start your cheap flight search is at Secret Flying. Granted this will be hit and miss. Still, the deals are often the absolute best deals to be found across the industry.

This week’s deals include a dirt cheap flight from San Francisco to paradise (Tahiti) for only $621 roundtrip. The kicker? It’s a nonstop flight, making it a lot easier on you physically and mentally.

If you’re in the LA area and want to check out the wonders of Vancouver, you’re in luck. Right now you can snag a roundtrip from LAX to Vancity for only $214. Don’t forget to check out Vancouver Island while you’re up there. It’s dope, we promise.

Lastly, flights from Florida to Ecuador are running $278 roundtrip with a layover or $463 for a direct flight — which is just over four hours long. Four hours and 400 bucks to get to South America? Sign us up.

