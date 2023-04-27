Not that we need an excuse to enjoy a crushable, crisp, easy-drinking Mexican beer, but Cinco de Mayo is coming up fast. And pairing tacos, burritos, and any manner of cheesy, meaty, spicy Mexican foods with a traditional Mexican lager, pilsner, or Vienna-style lager is a no-brainer. Sure, the “Mexican beer” convo often starts and ends with the wildly popular Corona — but is that brand really the best? Doubtful. This year, instead of simply traipsing through your local beer or grocery store and grabbing whatever Mexican lager you see vibrantly displayed on an end cap, why not journey with us on a tried and true blind taste test? We picked readily available Mexican lagers, pilsners, and lighter-style beers so that the tasting class was as similar as possible. Then we blindly nosed and tasted each beer, taking into account the various aromas and flavors (or lack thereof). Keep scrolling to see how everything turned out and whether your favorite beer got praised or dunked on. The Lineup: Pacifico Clara

Corona Extra

Modelo Especial

Estrella Jalisco

Carta Blanca Original

Victoria

Sol Cerveza

Dos Equis Lager Especial

Tecate Lager

Bohemia Pilsner Part 1: The Taste

Taste #1 Tasting Notes: Corn, light skunk, cereal grains, light citrus, and honey are prevalent on the nose. The palate is all skunk, yeast, grass, lemon, honey, cereal grains, and sweet corn. It might seem like I listed a lot of flavors, and I did but… it’s still overall fairly muted, albeit highly crushable. Taste #2 Tasting Notes: The nose is all toasted malts caramel, sweet corn, and floral, earthy hops. The palate follows suit with more caramel, toasted malts, and floral hops. It might seem like this beer has a ton of balance. But it’s also fairly sweet and malty, and not overly exciting. The finish is dry, crisp, and sweet.

Taste #3 Tasting Notes: Complex aromas of herbal, earthy, floral hops followed by toasted malts, cereal grains, sweet corn, orange peels, and lager yeast greeted me before my first sip. This definitely intrigued me. Sipping it revealed notes of yeasty bread, flaked corn, clover honey, orange peel, and herbal, earthy, floral hops. It’s bright, snappy, and crisp, but also sweet and malty. Taste #4 Tasting Notes: Here’s yet another beer that smells like almost nothing. If I had to reach, I’d say there was some corn and maybe grassy hops. But really nothing else. The palate doesn’t even help. There’s more corn, grass, and maybe some citrus. Overall, this beer is extremely muted, boring, and sweeter than a beer should be.

Taste #5 Tasting Notes: On the nose, I found faint aromas of sweet corn, cereal grains, boiled sweets, and grassy hops. It sounds like a lot was going on, but there really isn’t. Drinking it reveals a little more flavor. Corn, caramel malts, grass, and lightly herbal, floral flavors. It’s more exciting than some beers on the list, but overall, fairly watery. Taste #6 Tasting Notes: Light skunk, sweet corn, cereal grains, honey, caramel malts, citrus, and a nice kick of floral, earthy hops make for a memorable nose. The palate continues this trend with a little more skunk, barnyard hay, cereal grains, sweet corn, bready malts, citrus, and floral hops. It might not seem like it — because maybe there aren’t as many notes — but this was one of the most flavorful, memorable beers I drank all day.

Taste #7 Tasting Notes: This yellow, fizzy beer has little to no aroma on the nose. I really tried and I found the faintest hint of sweet corn. Really, that was it. It even smelled a bit stale. The taste wasn’t much better. There was more sweet corn, but it tasted kind of generic. Almost like someone made some kind of corn candy or something else sugary sweet and then let it soak in a beer for whatever reason. All in all, this was a pretty awful beer. Taste #8 Tasting Notes: On the nose, I found yeasty bread, light skunk, cracker-like malts, and corn. There’s more of the same on the palate. It’s made up of notes of freshly made bread, a bit of skunk, sweet corn, and some floral, earthy hops. It’s unoffensive, but not something to write your pen pal about. Taste #9 Tasting Notes: A nose of cereal grains, sweet corn, honey, lemon peels, and floral, earthy hops greeted me before my first sip. Drinking it revealed notes of bready malts, sweet corn, cereal grains, more honey, lemongrass, and floral, bright hops. It’s well-balanced, sweet, crisp, with little to no bitterness.

Taste #10 Tasting Notes: The nose is citrus peels, yeasty bread, corn, grass, hay, and floral hops. It’s a fairly inviting nose that made me want to take a big sip. The flavor is surprisingly sweet, but not cloying. There are more bready malts, sweet grains, honey, and a surprisingly candied orange peel flavor. It ends with a dry, lightly bitter, floral flourish that makes you want to crack open another. Part 2: The Rankings